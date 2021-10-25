Microsoft Office 365 Custom Solution

365 Digital consulting, a top Microsoft Office 365 consulting firm based in Australia announces the opening of its new branch in London, United Kingdom to offer high-quality Office 365 development services to businesses based in UK.

—

365 Digital Consulting, a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider, has announced that they have established their new office in London, United Kingdom to serve better their UK based clients. They provide a complete suite of professional Microsoft Office 365 consulting services to assist businesses in overcoming Office 365 needs and challenges.

The good news for business owners who are looking for budget-friendly solutions is 365 Digital Consulting that offers Office 365 local services to businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand.

As a certified Microsoft partner, they are expert Office 365 solution providers based in Sydney, Australia that designs custom SharePoint solutions and help businesses to turn their Microsoft Office 365 investment to profit and get the full benefit of it. Since most of their consultants and developers are spread in Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, so they provide 24-hour support services without any extra cost.

Their comprehensive Office 365 services consist of:

• Office 365 and SharePoint custom development

• Office 365 App integrations

• Office 365 migration services

• Dynamics 365 customisation and integrations

• Extranet and Intranet portal implementation

• Document Management Solution

• Business Process Automation

Office 365 and SharePoint custom development

Microsoft Office 365 is a robust extensible platform with many out of box features, but sometimes these out of box features does not meet the need of some clients, in this case, 365 Digital Consulting provides fully custom Office 365 developments using no-code solutions or custom code. Their Office 365 experts are experienced in all the options available in customizing Office 365 and its developments.

SharePoint development services are brought to clients in order to provide a centric resource of information for companies, but it is vital to determine how data would flow between different systems. To boost productivity and avoid chaos, SharePoint experts can provide a unified cloud-based intranet with different types of web parts and extensions to add value to businesses' document management.

Office 365 App integrations

Connecting Office 365 suite to a business's internal system helps to boost productivity and access real-time data anytime, anywhere. Office 365 integration solutions make the flow of data between applications easier and avoid data double-entries. As an instance, businesses can benefit from API integrating between Office 365 and their finance systems like Xero, MYOB, or QuickBooks to accelerate bank reconciliations, spending expense management, and automatic quote and invoicing.

It is also possible to define and limit each user's access to the systems so after the integration users can only see and edit data that they are allowed to.

Office 365 migration services

Using cloud versions of Office 365 and SharePoint not only helps businesses to access data 24/7 and be more dynamic but also helps them to keep data more securely. 365 Digital Consulting provides various range of Office 365 migration services such as migrating SharePoint on-premise versions to SharePoint Online, other cloud storage solutions such as Box, Dropbox, etc. to Microsoft SharePoint, or SharePoint on-premise versions to newer on-premise versions.

Dynamics 365 customisation and integrations

CRM strategies are heavily reliant on the industry of the client. So, businesses should keep in mind that an industry-focused approach to CRM customization is vital. 365 Digital Consulting with decades of experience in providing Dynamics 365 customization services, offers CRM integrations with other 3rd party systems, custom tools, and features, and workflow automation services to its clients. The implemented technology can be deployed using code-based solutions or out-of-box capabilities.

Extranet and Intranet portal implementation

Extranet portals, alternatively called "client or contractor portals" are the key answers to companies that need to share or exchange sensitive data with their clients, subcontractors, stakeholders, and vendors. With extranet portals companies can bring transparency to all parties involved, for example, project managers can create and assign new tasks, set deadlines, and track the progress each employee has made. Also, business partners can have secure access to related documents and data, so that each user can only view and edit documents that they are allowed to.

365 Digital Consulting offers Office 365 PowerApps portal. Because by utilizing PowerApps as your company's client portal, businesses can benefit from the advantages of the Office 365 suite without paying for a new client portal license as they have purchased the Office 365 license before. Moreover, by using PowerApps as the company's extranet, integrations between Office 365 apps and the client portal can be made easier.

Visit https://365digitalconsulting.com/ for more information.

Contact Info

Name: Reyhaneh Jafari

Email: Marketing@365digitalconsulting.com

Address: Suite 213, 1454 Pacific Highway, Turramurra, NSW 2074, Sydney, Australia

26 Tesla Court, Innovation Way, Lynchwood, Peterborough PE2 6FL, London, United Kingdom

Organization: 365 Digital Consulting

Phone: (+61) 290 115 974

