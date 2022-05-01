MIDI Sound Production App | Melodies/Beats Media Library Subscription Launched

—

MIDI, which stands for Musical Instrument Digital Interface, is one of the most important tools for musicians and producers. The communication standard allows digital music to speak to computer-based instruments known as VST’s. MIDI allows digital music to be read like sheet music where users can then create professional recordings in minutes. Still, many producers – both new and old alike – find it hard to navigate; a challenge that has been solved by J~Will Productions and its latest app.

According to the latest studies, there are approximately 58,000 music producers actively working in the United States, with an estimated projection of 1,000 additional jobs for these professionals in the next 10 years. Experts have noted that more younger adults want to try their hands in music production – particularly in the creation of unique MIDI recordings.

Newer data support this, with MIDI productions gaining in both popularity and magnitude in the last few years. As more music producers create their own music, they need an app that is attuned to their needs.

MIDI Innovations was made by music producers for music producers. Its goal is to help users effortlessly create new ideas in nearly every key with just a swipe of a finger. With unlimited downloads and a continually updating system that expands multiple music styles the next sound of inspiration or the next hit is just a click away.

The app will officially launch on May 13. However, right now the early-bird access code RLQZFIH3TQ is available starting May 9th.

To celebrate the launch of MIDI Innovations, the company is offering a 75% lifetime discount for users who sign in within the first month. This means that subscriptions will be available at $9.95 a month or $100 a year for the life of the user’s account. Act fast and save even more with the early-bird access code RLQZFIH3TQ, but there are only 1,000 early-bird license keys available with this extra discount offer. So act fast!

J~Will Productions is a subsidiary of The Lower Bill, Co.

