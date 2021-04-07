Miguel Sieler Joins Cedrus Group as Director of EU Operations to Enhance Cedrus' Presence in Europe

HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Group ("Cedrus" or "Group"), a global financial services and investment group, is pleased to announce that Mr. Miguel Sieler, a sophisticated and highly-reputable veteran in the life sciences industry, has joined Cedrus as Director of EU Operations. In conjunction with its newly launched regional head office in Zurich, Switzerland, Cedrus is now well positioned to strengthen its influence in key innovative technology sectors, especially in life sciences, in the European region by facilitating communications and business relationships between China and Europe based on the Group's decades of experience and well-established network.

Before joining Cedrus, Mr. Sieler had over 32 years of experience with Bayer Group in different management positions globally. He was the former CEO of Bayer Group in Paris from 1998 to 2008, and subsequently appointed the Venture Partner with Paris-incorporated Truffle Capital (a private equity fund) with mandates as Chairman in several biotechnology companies. Up till 2019, Mr. Sieler was the CEO of Neovacs SA in Paris, a listed biotechnology company in Paris developing a vaccinal approach to treat autoimmune diseases.

Mr. Sieler believes that bringing innovative drugs and treatments to China is an exciting objective and a global trend that no biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company can afford to miss. China offers great opportunities to European pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate and solidify the clinical development of their therapeutic approach and establish the base for a speedy registration and successful market introduction of products. On the other hand, Chinese investors and companies have been actively seeking for leading technologies and solutions from the European market to improve their profiles and generate considerable returns for themselves and shareholders respectively.

When talking about his new journey with Cedrus, Mr. Sieler expressed great excitement and said: "I am very enthusiastic about contributing to the global footprint of Cedrus in life sciences. As former CEO of a French biotechnology company active in China, I had experienced the very valuable support Cedrus provided to reach our strategic targets, making me very proud to join the team."

Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of the Cedrus Group, said that "I am very pleased to have Mr. Sieler on board. With more and more European and U.S. life sciences companies looking to expand their businesses in the Chinese market and participate in the rapidly-growing healthcare market in China through strategic collaborations with domestic companies that can add value for a win-win outcome for all parties involved. As a result, I am very confident that Miguel, with his strong background in the biotechnology industry and decade of experience in China, will add tremendous value as a team member by providing excellent advice and expertise to these innovative companies."

Cedrus Group is a financial services and investment banking group with integrated merchant banking capabilities. In addition to its asset management and financial advisory services offerings, Cedrus, through its member of the group companies, invests directly and globally in businesses and projects, primarily through equity investments by leveraging its specific expertise in innovative technology, life sciences, healthcare, mining and other related sectors.

