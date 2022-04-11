Mikita Door & Window Recognized as ProVia Platinum Elite Dealer

—

Mikita Door & Window has been recognized as one of ProVia’s 2021 Platinum Elite Dealers, a status reserved for a select number of outstanding dealers who excel in service, installation, knowledge and promotion of ProVia’s door products. This is Mikita Door & Window’s 15th consecutive Platinum Dealer Award, with the past five awards being Platinum Elite.

Michael Nocella, Owner of Mikita Door & Window, said, “we have always strived to work with quality companies since we have started the business. I feel we align perfectly well with ProVia in our mission to provide quality products and installations to our customers. Along with both of our warranties any customer can truly rest assured that they are taken care of from ordering to install and many years to come.”





The Platinum Elite Dealer Award was introduced in 2016 and Mikita Door & Window is among the top tier of ProVia dealers nationally to have earned the award five years in a row. “Once again, Mikita Door & Window has proven to represent ProVia’s products extremely well in the marketplace and excel at what they do best, which is to serve homeowners in excellence,” said Brian Miller, President and CEO of ProVia.

For all of your window and door needs, ProVia provides a solution. Mikita Door & Window is proud to be a ProVia Platinum Dealer. Reach out today by calling (516) 867-4100 or contacting us online for service at https://mikitadoorandwindow.com/provia-window-door-dealer/.

About Mikita Door & Window

Mikita Door and Window is a family-owned and family-operated door and window replacement company that has been serving residents in Nassau County and the nearby areas for more than 25 years. It installs vinyl, wood, and composite windows, which are available in different styles like casement, awning, sliders, and garden. It also offers round top, steel security, sliding patio, and French doors from selected brands, including ProVia and Pella. Additionally, the company handles door and window repairs as well as roofing and siding services.

About ProVia®

Headquartered in Sugarcreek, Ohio, ProVia is a leading manufacturer of professional-class entry doors, storm doors, patio doors, windows, vinyl siding and manufactured stone. The professional-class designation reflects the company’s high level of quality, service and customization. ProVia has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy since 2002, and has won the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for Door Manufacturing four times, and the ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence award four times. The company employs approximately 500 people at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sugarcreek, Walnut Creek, Baltic and Zanesville, Ohio, and Booneville, MS.



