Mile Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort Promotes the “Green Is Gold” Growth Model in the United States

To enhance dialogue, understanding, and ties between China and the U.S., and to strengthen tourism collaboration between Yunnan Province and the U.S., a dynamic cultural exchange event titled “Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life — Shangri-La in Focus 2024” was held in Los Angeles from September 23 to October 2, 2024. At the invitation, delegates from Mile Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort participated in the “Colorful Yunnan, Beautiful China” Cultural and Tourism Promotion on September 24. This captivating event showcased the remarkable “transformation” and “rebirth” of an once barren, stone-covered landscape. It combined engaging presentations with intimate interactions to tell the inspiring story of the resort’s pioneering green tourism initiative. The audience spoke highly of the event.

Chen Siting, the General Manager of Mile Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort, took the stage with vivid and detailed illustrations, weaving a tale of transformation on behalf of the resort. He recounted the resort's modest origins, once characterized by rugged Karst landscapes and desertification, and then highlighted its current splendor as a premier leisure destination. This transformation was achieved through dedicated efforts in ecological restoration, artistic creativity, cultural revitalization, and rural development. Chen extended a cordial invitation to American friends, encouraging them to experience the resort for themselves.

The Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort gained extensive attention at the event, sparking vibrant discussions among its representatives and guests alike. The exchanges delved deeply into strategies to fortify tourism ties and jointly propel ecotourism initiatives between China and the United States. According to Chen Siting, tourism serves as an important bridge for people-to-people exchanges and bonds between China and the United States. Yunnan, rich in cultural tourism treasures, stands as a cornerstone in fostering bilateral friendship. This promotional event created a new platform for tourism cooperation between Yunnan and the U.S. and offered new opportunities for cultural tourism enterprises from both sides to showcase their charm and seek collaboration and development. Looking ahead, the Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort remains committed to enhancing its partnerships with leading domestic and international tourism entities, jointly curating an ever-expanding portfolio of premium tourism offerings. It aims to impress each visitor and leave them with unforgettable memories through unique experiences and optimum service.

According to the introduction, Mile Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort, also known as Mile Taiping Lake Forest Town, is located 9 kilometers east of Mile City’s urban area. Spanning a planned area of 3 square kilometers, with a core construction zone of 1 square kilometer, the resort boasts a total investment of 1.505 billion yuan, led by Yunnan Taiping Lake Investment and Development Co., Ltd. Staying true to the concept of “ecology, health, and vacation,” the resort is set to develop a “one heart, three zones” layout. This includes a central hub for tourist services, a verdant leisure area featuring a floral forest, an eco-friendly wooden house exhibition and RV camping area, and a zone dedicated to ecological health and wellness.

The town has adopted a cutting-edge approach that "grows the ecosystem through industry and nurtures industry with green principles," with a focus on environmental protection, management, and holistic growth. It aims for significant expansion in the sustainable horticulture industry, particularly in eco-friendly flowers and trees. The town is also teaming up with leading wooden house companies to create a showcase garden and a state-of-the-art research center for modern wooden architecture. Moreover, it’s blending green agriculture with sports and recreation to develop an eco-wellness destination that seamlessly combines eco-tourism, forest living, architectural innovation, and wellness. This initiative highlights the town’s pioneering spirit in ecological culture and the successful integration of economic sectors.

By December 2023, the resort had invested a total of RMB 1.598 billion yuan. Major facilities like tourist service centers, 5S RV parks, desert-themed mountain parks, forest log cabin hotels, international log cabin conference centers, floral forests, and land art installations are now up and running. The development of water sports facilities and a hillside hotel is progressing on track. This charming destination has already welcomed over 4.12 million visitors and earned a substantial tourism revenue of RMB 230 million. The resort has been honored with a total of 42 titles, including being named as the Honghe Prefecture Party School’s On-Site Training Base, a Yunnan Science Public Education Base, Yunnan Ecological Education Center, Yunnan Primary and Secondary School Field Study and Practice Base, Yunnan Provincial Tourist Resort, Yunnan Model Organization for Ethnic Solidarity and Progress, Yunnan Five-Star Vehicle Campsite, and Yunnan Provincial Feature Town. It also holds national recognitions such as China’s Forest Base for Healthcare and Wellness, National AAAA Tourist Attraction, National Five-Star Vehicle Campsite, National Demonstration Park for Integrated Development of Rural Industries, National Model for Ecological Education, and National Exemplary Case for Green Agriculture Development.

