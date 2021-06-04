Milken Institute and Partners Group Unveil New Internship Program to Support Young Singaporean Leaders

The Milken Institute Singapore Internship Program seeks to empower and enrich the next generation of professionals in the financial, investment, corporate, and philanthropic sectors.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute and Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announced the joint launch of the "Milken Institute Singapore Internship Program" which aims to provide recent graduates in Singapore with experience in global financial markets and a strong networking opportunity.

This program contributes to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) efforts to create upskilling opportunities and build a training ground for young and ambitious talent in Singapore's financial services sector. The internships, which will benefit a group of high-achieving Singaporean graduates, will last 4 - 12 months and offer wide exposure and hands-on experience in finance and investment management. Senior professionals from Partners Group, which has USD 109 billion in Assets under Management globally, and the Milken Institute will act as mentors to guide interns during the program. The program will culminate with interns presenting their key learnings and achievements in a forum.

"As a leading non-profit, non-partisan global think tank with a mission to build meaningful lives, it behooves us to empower young Singaporeans with crucial skillsets, purposeful practical experience, and a global perspective," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "We are pleased to be working together with Partners Group in nurturing the next generation of leaders for Singapore and the world."

Additionally, the Milken Institute Singapore Internship Program will feature a Global Leaders Speaker Series, where high-level executives, ambassadors, business leaders, and academic experts will tune in for weekly interactive learning sessions with the interns. Past speakers include CEOs and CIOs of financial institutions, multilateral organizations, companies, and leading family offices such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), TPG, Apollo, Citi, UOB, MassMutual, Temasek, GIC, Blue Pool Capital, and Ping An. Other key speakers include senior government officials from Singapore, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, and Australia.

The Milken Institute and Partners Group have long collaborated to highlight critical issues in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019, Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of Partners Group, moderated a panel discussion on stewarding long-term assets for institutional investors, which featured speakers from Cathay Financial Holdings, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and others.

"As one of the top international financial centers in the world, it is imperative for us to continue upskilling and training new talent for Singapore's finance and investment sectors. We are impressed by the Milken Institute's stature in the Asia Pacific region as a leading platform to ignite important conversations around urgent issues and it is a privilege to work together with them in advancing young Singaporeans' capabilities and expertise in the finance sector. We look forward to providing the internship group with some unique insights into how a global private markets firm operates," said Dr. Kevin Lu, Partner and Chairman of Asia at Partners Group.

For more information about the Singapore Internship Program, please visit www.milkeninstitute.org. Media queries please reach out to Yeen Chong at ychong@milkeninstitute.org

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 145 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 109 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Related Links :

http://www.milkeninstitute.org