The Milken Institute Asia Summit 2021 Seeks to Rekindle the Power of Human Connection

From 15-16 November at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, global business leaders will come together to discuss ways to build a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th annual Milken Institute Asia Summit will open on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center. This year, the Asia Summit will combine virtual, physical, and holographic components. This year's theme is "The Power of Human Connection" and is based on the belief that authentic connections and intentional commitments lead to lasting progress. More than 300 industry executives from over 20 countries will gather in-person over two days to exchange ideas and advance meaningful actions to strengthen humanity's shared goals and secure our common future.

Attendees can look forward to an interactive and engaging program with in-person sessions, livestreams, and several topic-specific private roundtables throughout the event. Building on the success of the 2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit, this year's event will showcase two hybrid panels, bringing Milken Institute Chairman, Michael Milken, and former US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, via hologram for live conversations on stage at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom.

Over the course of the Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from leaders in government, finance, technology, business, and academia. These include: Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry; Bill Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered; Jean Hynes, CEO of Wellington Management; Lawrence H. Summers, President Emeritus of Harvard University and former US Secretary of the Treasury; Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas; Simon Birmingham, Australia's Minister for Finance; and Sue Brake, Chief Investment Officer, Future Fund Management Agency. In addition, the Summit will be joined by several media partners, including BBC News, CNBC, and Caixin Global.

"Over the past eight years, we have made great strides in serving as a nexus to convene global and regional leaders to discuss collaborative solutions for critical issues affecting the Asia Pacific region," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "Now more than ever, we are committed to convene government leaders, senior business executives, innovators and technologists in Asia and the world to exchange ideas and insights, as the region emerges from the pandemic."

As part of the Asia Summit, the Milken Institute is launching a digital essay series called The Power of Ideas, a collection of thought-provoking essays about the future of Asia and the region's global impact. This year's series features contributions from global business leaders, including President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, Jenny Johnson; CEO of WorldQuant University, Daphne Kis; President of Dole Sunshine Company, Pier Luigi Sigismondi; as well as academics such as Thomas Coffman, Dean of Duke-NUS Medical College; and Dr. Donald Li, President of World Organization of Family Doctors.

For a complete agenda and list of speakers at the Asia Summit, visit www.asia-summit.org. Please direct media queries and credential registrations to Yeen Chong at ychong@milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region's perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

Related Links :

https://milkeninstitute.org/