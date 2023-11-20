MILKIES Opens Its Doors to the US Market: A Revolution in Breast Milk Jewelry

—

Europe's leading keepsake jewelry brand, MILKIES Breast Milk Jewelry, has officially entered the US market, marking a significant expansion in its seven-year history. Known for being the only company in the world with a patented process for preserving human milk in resin for jewelry, MILKIES' unique craft is now available to American customers.

Preserving Precious Memories with Custom-Made Jewelry

MILKIES has become a household name in over 50 countries, serving over 50,000 customers with its custom-made keepsake jewelry. By sending personal items like breast milk, hair, or fabrics, customers receive beautifully crafted jewelry that encapsulates life's precious moments.

Home-Based Jewelry Crafting: A Revolution with MILKIES DIY Kit

The DIY by MILKIES Breast Milk Jewellery Kit, a groundbreaking addition to their offerings, allows customers to create their breastmilk jewelry at home. This kit embodies MILKIES' patented preservation process in an accessible format, inviting customers to partake in the artistry of keepsake creation.

A Symbol of Trust and Excellence

In Europe MILKIES is not just a brand; it's a symbol of excellence and trust. With a consistent 5-star rating across Google and Facebook, after 50,000 orders, MILKIES stands as the world's highest-rated keepsake jewelry company, a testament to its quality and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Unrivaled Customization: Creating Unique Pieces

MILKIES prides itself on offering over 2 million variations in its products, allowing customers to design truly unique jewelry. This vast array of choices ensures that every piece from MILKIES is one-of-a-kind, tailored to each customer's personal story.

An Inspirational Journey: Words from the Founder

Kasia Lew, the founder of MILKIES, shares her vision:

"Our journey has been about transforming personal moments into timeless keepsakes. Entering the US market is not just a business expansion; it's about touching more lives and celebrating the beauty of memory preservation."

Conclusion: A New Chapter for MILKIES in the US

As MILKIES.US opens its doors, it brings a rich legacy of innovation and craftsmanship to the American market. This expansion isn't just a new business venture; it's a gateway to preserving memories in the most beautiful and personal way. For the US audience who has been anticipating MILKIES' arrival, the wait is finally over.



