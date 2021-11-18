MILKLAB Launches Oat Milk in Malaysia to Provide Coffee Lovers with a Delicious and Healthy Milk Option

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's most popular barista milk for coffee has added Oat milk to its offering. MILKLAB Oat milk is now available in Malaysia through select participating cafés and food service outlets.

MILKLAB Oat milk is versatile for use in both hot and cold beverages, and is the new creamy alternative to dairy milk with 100 per cent Australian oats, with a rich and creamy mouthfeel and a texture similar to full cream dairy, to produce the perfect pour.

Rich with a natural, subtle sweetness that complements the flavour of espresso coffee, oat milk is the fastest growing plant-based beverage, having grown by more than 400 per cent since 2017, according to the Café 2025 Report.

The MILKLAB team had spent two years working with some of the world's best coffee professionals to develop Oat milk to blend perfectly with espresso coffee.

"The MILKLAB brand is synonymous with a range-solution of milk offerings that would not only suit a variety of tastes and dietary needs, but also address the increasing number of consumers worldwide looking to switch from regular dairy to plant-based milk," said Peter Brown, Regional Director, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Freedom Foods Group, the brand owner of MILKLAB. "We are very excited to be adding our new Oat milk offering to our collection today which we had spent two years in development, and we are proud to be launching a remarkable product that has been developed in collaboration with the industry, for the industry."

"I'm confident that baristas, resellers and distributors, coffee business owners and connoisseurs, as well as 'plant-curious' coffee aficionados who currently drink dairy and other plant-based milk with their coffee will be delighted to indulge in MILKLAB Oat milk for its exquisite taste while reaping its health benefits," added Brown.

According to an independent research panel, MILKLAB Oat milk outperforms the current market leader for taste and overall appreciation.

Introducing MILKLAB Life & Coffee Consumer Incentive Program

Life's special moments often happen between friends and loved ones, usually over a cup of favourite café latte. Girlfriends catching up in their favourite café, two love birds going on their first date over coffee, or a bookworm enjoying their new novel with a cup of mocha.

Having a good cup of coffee is an essential part of our lives today. With coffee lovers having a more discerning palate, it is important to have good quality milk to complement the coffee and enhance the flavour. Coffee lovers who are health conscious and prioritize healthy eating will enjoy the delicious plant-based MILKLAB Oat milk with their coffee, now available across Malaysia.

MILKLAB Life & Coffee integrates life's special moments and the love for coffee together with the launch of MILKLAB Oat in Malaysia. Runners, cyclists, people who are out exercising or walking can follow the instructions on https://milklabco.com/life-and-coffee/campaign-info/ to redeem their FREE MILKLAB Life & Coffee upgrade that can be from the nearest participating café. Search on the Café Hopping Trail on Google Maps to get the location of the nearest participating cafes from https://milklabco.com/life-and-coffee/cafe-hopping-trails/.



Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association – Digital Latte Art Throwdown 2021

Digital Latte Art Throwdown is designed to create a fun and entertaining platform for baristas to showcase their latte art skills, draw patterns with milk foam on the surface of a coffee. Participants are assessed on their creativity, technique, visual attributes, contrast in patterns, and overall performance by the professional judges as well as audience members that will be invited to be the guest judges. From the semi-final stages to the final match: only the best will be the champion!

MILKLAB is proud to be a main sponsor of the Digital Latte Art Throwdown 2021. Competitors will be using only the MILKLAB Oat to compete, showcasing the high performance of MILKLAB Oat in latte art designing as it performs just like dairy by creating a strong contrast, fine microbubbles and robust stability.