MILKLAB Launches Oat Milk in Singapore to Provide Coffee Lovers with Delicious and Healthy Milk Option

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's most popular barista milk for coffee has added Oat milk to its offering. MILKLAB Oat milk is now available in Singapore through select participating cafés and food service outlets.



MILKLAB Oat.

MILKLAB Oat milk is versatile for use in both hot and cold beverages, and is the new creamy alternative to dairy milk with 100 per cent Australian oats, with a rich and creamy mouthfeel and a texture similar to full cream dairy, to produce the perfect pour.

Rich with a natural, subtle sweetness that complements the flavour of espresso coffee, Oat milk is the fastest growing plant-based beverage, having grown by more than 400 per cent since 2017, according to the Café 2025 Report.

The MILKLAB team had spent two years working with some of the world's best coffee professionals to develop Oat milk to blend perfectly with espresso coffee.

"Our team has spent countless hours working with baristas, coffee roasters and café owners to ensure our Oat milk offering would complement the comprehensive range of MILKLAB products," said Peter Brown, Regional Director, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Freedom Foods Group, the brand owner of MILKLAB. "We spent two years in development and are proud to be launching a remarkable product that has been developed in collaboration with the industry, for the industry."

"I'm confident that baristas, resellers and distributors, coffee business owners and connoisseurs, as well as 'plant-curious' coffee aficionados who currently drink dairy and other plant-based milk with their coffee will be delighted to indulge in MILKLAB Oat milk for its exquisite taste while reaping its health benefits," added Brown.

According to an independent research panel, MILKLAB Oat milk outperforms the current market leader for taste and overall appreciation. MILKLAB Oat is now available via local distributors in Singapore.

Introducing MILKLAB Life & Coffee Consumer Incentive Program

To help coffee lovers in Singapore navigate the new normal, MILKLAB Life & Coffee consumer incentive program will be activated from today to enable coffee lovers who are health conscious to enjoy the delicious and creamy plant-based MILKLAB Oat milk with their coffee purchase at participating cafés.

MILKLAB Life & Coffee integrates life's special moments and the love for coffee among today's discerning consumers who are leading an active and healthy lifestyle.

Cyclists, sports and fitness enthusiasts, lifestyle influencers and café hoppers united by their common passion for coffee can opt for a free upgrade to MILKLAB Oat milk on their coffee purchase at any of the participating cafés.

More information about the program and participating cafes can be found on https://milklabco.com/lifeandcoffee from October 1, 2021.

Related Links :

https://milklabco.com