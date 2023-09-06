A Millennial who rose from UK Waiter to Southeast Asia's Tech Innovator

Kongkitti's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. From the bustling streets of the UK, where he juggled studies and waiting tables, to the boardrooms of tech giants like Samsung, and then to the forefront of Southeast Asia's e-commerce revolution, his story is a testament to determination, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit.

A Decade in the UK: The Foundation of a Global Perspective

For nine transformative years, Kongkitti lived, studied, and worked in the UK. While his academic pursuits sharpened his business acumen, it was his time as a waiter that honed his people skills and gave him a ground-level understanding of consumer behaviour. "Every customer I served, every order I took, taught me something about people's choices and preferences," he recalls.

Returning Home: Big Tech and Bigger Dreams

Back in Thailand, Kongkitti's unique blend of global insights and local sensibilities quickly caught the attention of tech behemoths like Samsung. But it was his stint at Shopee, one of Southeast Asia's largest startups, that truly set the stage for his entrepreneurial journey. Immersed in the world of e-commerce, he recognized a gap: while online shopping was booming, personalized shopping experiences were lacking.

A Leap of Faith: Revolutionizing E-commerce with Machine Learning

Determined to bridge this gap, Kongkitti took a bold step. He left his lucrative position at Shopee in the end of 2022 and embarked on a mission to redefine e-commerce. Drawing on his deep understanding of machine learning, he launched a retail business that wasn't just another online marketplace. Instead, it was a platform powered by advanced algorithms, designed to understand consumers' unique needs and preferences and curate product recommendations tailored just for them.

"Traditional e-commerce platforms are like vast oceans where consumers often feel lost. My vision was to create a personalized shopping assistant for each user, ensuring they find exactly what they need," Kongkitti explains.

The Road Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Today, Kong started his machine learning-driven business that revolutionizes online shopping across Southeast Asia creating revenue of $1mil within the first year, Kongkitti remains as grounded as ever. He attributes his success to his diverse experiences – from waiting tables in the UK to strategizing in corporate boardrooms.

Kongkitti often reflects, "Thailand, with its vibrant culture and untapped potential, is on the brink of an economic renaissance. My goal is to be a catalyst in this transformation, my dream is to improve people life and make the world a better place"

By empowering local sellers, fostering innovation, and creating job opportunities, Kongkitti aims to position Thailand as a powerhouse in the global economic arena. His endeavors are not just about harnessing technology for business growth; they're about uplifting the very fabric of Thai society.

"Every seller we support, every job we create, is a step towards realizing a brighter future for our nation. It's about raising our collective potential and ensuring that Thailand's growth story is one of inclusivity and shared success," Kongkitti passionately shares.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, he has a simple message: "Every experience, no matter how small, teaches you something. Embrace them all, learn from them, and use them to fuel your dreams."

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Kongkitti stands out not just for his innovative business model but also for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the consumer experience. As he looks to the future, one thing is clear: this is just the beginning for Kongkitti and his vision for a smarter, more personalized e-commerce world.

Advice to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Embrace Every Experience: Life is a mosaic of experiences, each one adding a unique piece to the puzzle. Whether you're waiting tables, interning at a startup, or leading a team in a multinational corporation, every experience offers invaluable lessons. Kongkitti reflects, "My time as a waiter in the UK was as instrumental to my success as my years in corporate boardrooms. Every interaction, every challenge, every success or failure – they all shape your entrepreneurial journey. It's essential to absorb, reflect, and apply these lessons as you carve your path." Stay Curious and Keep Learning: The world of business and technology is a rapidly changing landscape. What's relevant today might be obsolete tomorrow. "The moment you think you know it all is the moment you stop growing. Stay curious, stay hungry, and always be open to learning," advises Kongkitti. He emphasizes the importance of continuous education, be it through formal courses, workshops, or self-driven research. The quest for knowledge should never end. Build Genuine Relationships: In the digital age, where transactions often lack a human touch, the essence of genuine relationships becomes even more crucial. Beyond transactions and profits, business is fundamentally about people. "Trust and authenticity are the cornerstones of any successful venture. People resonate with sincerity and genuine intent," Kongkitti points out. He believes in nurturing relationships, understanding stakeholders' needs, and building a network based on mutual respect and trust. Adaptability is Key: The tech world is known for its volatility. New innovations can disrupt established norms overnight. Kongkitti shares, "Your initial idea might not be the one that propels you to success. Be ready to pivot, adapt, and reinvent. Remember, it's not about the strongest but those most responsive to change." He stresses the importance of being flexible in approach, receptive to feedback, and always being on the lookout for signs that indicate a need for change. Believe in Your Vision: The entrepreneurial journey is fraught with challenges. There will be naysayers, financial hurdles, and moments of self-doubt. But if you truly believe in your vision, you must stay the course. "Every entrepreneur will face moments of doubt. But it's your unwavering belief in your vision that will see you through the toughest times. Hold onto that belief, and let it be your guiding light," Kongkitti inspires. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in one's capabilities and vision. Stay Humble: In the midst of success and accolades, it's easy to lose sight of one's roots and the journey that led to the pinnacle. However, Kongkitti firmly believes that humility is the cornerstone of sustained success. "No matter how high you rise, always keep your feet on the ground. Remember the challenges, the failures, and the lessons. They keep you grounded and remind you of the journey," he says. Kongkitti often recalls his days as a waiter in the UK, emphasizing that every phase of his life, no matter how seemingly insignificant, played a crucial role in shaping his entrepreneurial spirit. "Staying humble not only earns you respect but also keeps you open to learning and growing. It's a trait that I hold in the highest regard and consider it paramount for anyone looking to make a lasting impact," he stresses.

In conclusion, Kongkitti's journey from the streets of the UK to the pinnacle of Southeast Asian e-commerce is a beacon of inspiration. His advice, rooted in real-world experiences and challenges, offers a roadmap for all those looking to carve their own path in the entrepreneurial world.

