Millennials Continue to Fuel the Explosion of the Smart Home in Southeast Asia

HANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from across the Southeast Asia region gathered together to participate in Tuya Smart's Global IoT Press Meeting series on Friday. They discussed current trends, industry challenges, and how the industry will create opportunities for growth in the future. Southeast Asia remains one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technology adoption, with the smart home providing a huge opportunity.

Key players attending the meeting included representatives from top brands and associations such as Ace Hardware Indonesia, Cherry Mobile, Schneider Electric, SCT, and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Representatives from Tuya included Ross Luo, the General Manager of Asia Pacific Region and Charles Zhao, the BD Director of Southeast Asia APAC. They discussed the power of the Tuya IoT Cloud Platform and how it has helped to accelerate the industry.

Furthermore, as tech-savvy millennials progress in their careers, begin to purchase homes, and start their families, their appetite for innovative smart home products is insatiable. How can brands meet their demands to keep their families safe? How can brands continue to delight them with voice-controlled, predictive environments powered by connected lighting, HVAC systems, and appliances? And most importantly, how can brands answer this call in a timely fashion—faster than their competitors?

"The Southeast Asia region has tremendous opportunity for growth in the smart home market. Tuya Smart is a leader driving innovation in IoT space, giving it a major role in helping brands bring the technology to the masses. With our motto 'IoT Made Easy', we believe in helping brands accelerate their go-to-market strategies, reduce costs, and provide opportunities for category expansion and monetization," said Ross Luo, General Manager of Asia Pacific Region from Tuya Smart.

Adding to that Charles Zhao, BD Director of Southeast Asia at Tuya Smart said, "With the growth of young consumers and increased spending power, the Southeast Asian e-commerce industry is expected to continue to enjoy dividends fueled by this demographic trend. There are lot of key projects in the pipeline for the region and we are proud to partner with various brands and associations within the region so as to help them get ahead of the curve."

During the event, the SMF will sign a Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Tuya Smart to further strengthen their cooperation in smart business. "With this MOU, SMF member- companies and Singapore manufacturing community will be able to leverage on Tuya Smart's solutions to assist them in adopting technological solutions that can enable enterprises to grow their businesses," said Douglas Foo, President of SMF. Echoes with the theme, ACE company is also aiming to serve the customers with their Smart Klic brand, building the road map from bulb, to air purifier, IR remote, now to robotic vacuum cleaner and more options ahead to connect every person and every thing.

This year brings together the global IoT industry during the ongoing pandemic and supporting various partners across markets remains a major focus for Tuya, so as to establish the fact that IoT as a technology is beneficial for mass consumers and many industry verticals. With tailor-made solutions for each region, Tuya aims to dig deep into the insights and learnings in many regions and continue to develop the industry in partnership with associations and brands.

At the end of the day, these leaders agreed that the IoT is much more than just connecting devices to the internet. It's truly about connecting every person with everything to enhance humans' everyday experiences on Earth.