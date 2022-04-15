Milton GA TempSure Facial Treatment | Collagen Stimulation Therapy Launched

—

The practice’s latest service is suitable for any skin type and requires no surgical procedures or needles. The treatments help to reduce fine lines on the face, as well as tighten the skin.

As a person gets older, the body produces less collagen. This results in the skin losing its firmness, which is visible in the form of smile lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet. Eye Care Solutions recognizes that more people are concerned about surgical corrections, and the new TempSure Envi treatments dovetail well with the practice’s optometry services.

Commonly referred to as a face-lift, surgical correction of facial lines and wrinkles comes with a number of risks, as well as significant interruption to daily life. Mayo Clinic outlines some of these concerns, which include hematoma, scarring, nerve injury, hair loss, and skin loss.

Given the risks, it is unsurprising that many people now seek alternative options. Meeting this demand, the new TempSure treatment from Eye Care Solutions is surgery-free and does not require any downtime. The procedure involves gentle heating of the skin, which stimulates the body to produce collagen.

Heating of the skin is achieved with radiofrequency technology. The practice states that patients will experience a gentle warming sensation around target areas, and treatment is usually completed in less than 45 minutes. As the collagen produced will continue to rebuild skin, clients can expect to see continued improvements in appearance over time.

Led by licensed optometrist Dr. Vishal Patel, Eye Care Solutions offers a wide range of eye examinations and treatment plans for patients in the wider Milton region. A member of the American Optometric Association, Dr. Patel stays informed on the latest advances in eye health, delivering a high quality and affordable service to local clients.

A company representative stated: “The TempSure Envi treatment has been carefully designed with comfort in mind, and provides you with a comfortable and effective treatment every time. It’s safe for all skin types, so it fits into any beauty maintenance routine, any time of year.”

