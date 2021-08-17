MILVIK Launches COVID-19 Insurance and Telemedicine Bundle in Bangladesh

New product provides customers with three months of COVID healthcare cover and constant access to doctors

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global healthcare and insurtech provider MILVIK today announces the launch of its dedicated COVID-19 bundle to consumers in Bangladesh.

10-year-old MILVIK (globally known as BIMA) specializes in providing insurance and health solutions to people who are typically underserved in these areas, particularly those facing financial struggles. It has developed its COVID-19 product specially for people in Bangladesh who are facing the devastating effects of the global pandemic.

MILVIK already provides telemedicine and insurance to 3.7 crore people in Bangladesh and eight other markets and has to date facilitated one million telemedicine consultations in the country. The bundle is designed for new customers looking specifically for cover should they contract the virus. The coverage period is for three months from date of sign up, and for a total cost of 1200 Taka, subscribers will have round-the-clock telephone access to a dedicated staff of MILVIK doctors who can advise patients on next steps should they identify symptoms of the virus. Doctors will continue to check in every 48 hours to assess the patient's condition, and if necessary, the patient will be directed to hospital where he will be covered for a stay of up 20 days.

Subscribers will also receive regular, accurate and up-to-date information about the current COVID situation and tips on preventative measures to avoid contracting the virus. MILVIK has seen positive results and feedback from consumers through an initial pilot of the program.

"At MILVIK, we've long been committed to helping people all over the world have better access to insurance and healthcare and the technology to easily pay for these services," said Ankur Basu, Country Manager, MILVIK. "The virus has made it clear to people that it's vital to be prepared for unexpected situations, both to prevent unnecessary loss of loved ones and to prevent falling back into challenging financial situations. We're pleased to offer this dedicated solution to customers in Bangladesh and provide them peace of mind as they navigate the pandemic."

"MILVIK has a strong record in Bangladesh when it comes to providing straightforward solutions that are easy to use. A dedicated COVID-19 product that allows access to accredited medical advice via a phone call will help people feel supported as they continue to live in uncertain times. MILVIK is also very much aligned with the increasing digital trends in the market by offering healthcare and insurance solutions via mobile devices and making sure people can easily pay for and receive services however suits them best," said Professor Doctor A.K.M Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Pulmonology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

"I joined the MILVIK family by purchasing the CovidCare pack online recently. When my mother got infected with COVID-19, the regular check-in by MILVIK doctors and medication prescribed helped my mother manage COVID at home. I am really thankful to MILVIK doctors who were always by our side in this tough time," said Saqlain Golam, a MILVIK Subscriber. Another happy user Maznu Talukder said "My son often falls sick. We used to struggle quite a lot due to his ill health. After subscribing to MILVIK, I am getting access to their 24/7 tele-doctor support during any hour of the day especially in emergency situations. Now my son is doing much better, thanks to the support from MILVIK."

The MILVIK plan covers hospitalization for two family members, and in the unfortunate event of a COVID-related death, the plan also includes life insurance. Enrollment takes only seconds, and Bangladesh residents who wish to purchase the bundle or find out more about the benefits can visit https://tinyurl.com/auutbr29 where they can follow simple steps to sign up and pay via their preferred payment method such as bKash. They can also enroll by calling the MILVIK hotline on 09610500599 / 09614500599.



Users can instantly register to Milvik services using this QR code.

About MILVIK

BIMA is a ground-breaking global company that uses technology to deliver vital, affordable and easy to use insurance and digital health products that millions of people need but have not been able to access through traditional channels. BIMA combines the power of technology with a human approach to offer a unique and unparalleled service to customers in emerging markets across the world. BIMA has revolutionized the healthcare and insurance industry in these markets. In just 10 years BIMA has reached 37 million people in Asia and Africa. Find out more at https://bimamobile.com/