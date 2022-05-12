HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Mimi Poon has been appointed General Manager of IBM Hong Kong effective immediately. In her new role, Mimi will oversee IBM's business operations and strategic development in Hong Kong and Macau. Mimi succeeds Charles Kiang, who has assumed the role of Technology Leader, IBM APAC.



Mimi Poon appointed IBM Hong Kong General Manager.

Mimi joined IBM in 1995 as a marketing trainee after she graduated from The University of Hong Kong. She currently is Director, Software Group, IBM Hong Kong, in charge of the company's Data & AI, Automation, Security and AI Application software portfolio and the expert labs to support clients in both Hong Kong and Macau. Previously Mimi was Hong Kong Technology Leader overseeing the full spectrum of IBM Technology and Services brands, driving end-to-end digitalization and innovation with cutting-edge integrated solutions for clients across industries. Before that, Mimi was Client Director, Banking and Finance, leading IBM Hong Kong's business in the financial services sector for over six years. She is also an IBM Industry Academy member and a trusted advisor and partner to banks in the Greater China region.

"Mimi is our top female leader with in-depth knowledge of Hong Kong's clients and market. She has strong C-suite client-facing relationship and has been advising many clients, especially in the banking industry, in designing their Hybrid Cloud and AI Journeys. With her strong leadership and proven track record, I'm confident that she will lead the Hong Kong team to help clients innovate and lead the company to new heights," said Xudong Chen, General Manager, IBM Greater China Group.

About IBM

For more information about IBM Hong Kong, please visit www.ibm.com/hk and the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IBMHongKong.

Media Contact:

Florence Ma

maky@hk1.ibm.com

(852) 2825 7626 / (852) 9130 8614