Mindlink Groups' Ecolink Division Unveils Innovative À La Carte Service Menu with Fixed Rate Commission for HDB Sellers

Mindlink Groups' Ecolink Division is excited to introduce its groundbreaking À La Carte Service Menu tailored for HDB sellers, coinciding with the launch of the new HDB resale flat listing portal. This initiative offers packages starting from just $88, up to $1688 for a full-service appointment (all prices exclusive of GST). Ecolink is the first and only division in Singapore to provide such a service, offering unparalleled flexibility and affordability to HDB homeowners.



Overview

In response to the recent launch of HDB's resale flat listing portal, which enables sellers to market their flats without agents, Mindlink Groups is introducing a tailored À La Carte Service for HDB sellers. This service aims to offer necessary support and expertise to sellers who prefer a more hands-on approach while ensuring a smooth transaction process.



The new resale flat listing service by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) has sparked interest in selling flats independently. Mindlink Groups aims to bridge the gap by providing tailored support to HDB sellers. With over two decades of experience and a proven track record, Mindlink Groups offers the expertise and commitment needed to navigate the complexities of the Singapore home-selling process. Whether opting for our Fixed Rate Service Package or our À La Carte Service Menu Package, sellers can trust Ecolink to deliver.



The À La Carte Service Menu empowers homeowners to choose the level of assistance they need, ensuring they only pay for the services they use, which they can add, bundle, or convert to a fixed-rate package within 14 days. This model aligns perfectly with the newly launched HDB resale flat listing portal, enhancing the ease and efficiency of selling HDB flats.



Mindlink Groups commented: “We are thrilled to introduce the À La Carte Service Menu through our Ecolink Division. This initiative represents a significant shift in the real estate industry, catering to the evolving needs of HDB sellers in Singapore. By cutting unnecessary costs and operating efficiently, we are able to pass the savings back to consumers for greater sustainability. Our goal is to offer cost-effective, transparent, and flexible solutions that simplify the selling process and provide exceptional value to our clients."



Key Messages

Flexibility: "Choose only the services you need."

Expertise: "Leverage our professional expertise to enhance your selling process."

Cost-Effectiveness: "Pay only for what you use."

Support: "Experience hands-on support at every step of your selling journey."



The À La Carte Service menu packages offer a range of services starting from $88 (all prices excluding GST), providing essential assistance to sellers and helping them list their properties effectively on the HDB resale flat listing portal. (Note: Payment is required upfront)



For HDB sellers who prefer full service from start to finish, the fixed rate is $1688. For condo sellers, the fixed rate is $4888, and for landed sellers, it is $8888 (commission exclusive of GST). Home sellers will receive maximum exposure through advertising on major online property portals and offline marketing channels. The Fixed Rate package also allows homeowners to be actively involved in the selling process, including daily open houses. This package covers everything from property valuation and marketing to negotiation and closing assistance. (Note: Commission is due upon completion)

Mindlink’s in-house tech team is currently developing an app and web portal to facilitate a seamless process for Ecolink's customers. This upcoming tool will track all inquiries, history, and work done, as well as payment for all À La Carte service sellers, providing a comprehensive overview and efficient management.



Ecolink's innovative approach ensures that all sellers, regardless of their budget or experience level, can access professional real estate services tailored to their specific needs. This flexibility is designed to complement the HDB DIY portal, enabling homeowners to take a more active role in the selling process while benefiting from expert guidance.



Other Property Estate Agency Services Offered by Mindlink Groups



Real-Link Division: Caters to the luxury segment, providing personalized services for consumers who seek exceptional experiences and exclusive products. These clients value quality over quantity and prefer a more tailored approach throughout the entire transaction process. The Real-Link division serves affluent sellers, including those with HDB, condos, and landed homes. Services include comprehensive market analysis, bespoke marketing strategies, and privileged consultation experiences to ensure seamless transactions and exceptional client satisfaction.



Bizlink Division: Specializes in the sales, purchase, lease, and management of commercial properties such as offices, retail spaces, and industrial properties (JTC/URA). This division focuses on minimizing the environmental impact of the built environment and supports corporate clients in enbloc property transactions. Services include strategic asset management, environmental sustainability consultancy, and comprehensive transaction support to enhance operational efficiency and corporate responsibility.



Global-Link Division: Offers exclusive integrated solutions and seamless access to wealth management services related to global real estate connections, investments, family offices, and expat and family relocations to Singapore. This division provides tailored investment strategies, cross-border transaction expertise, and relocation support services. It aims to facilitate smooth transitions and optimized investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and international clients.



Co-Space Division: Manages space-related properties, assisting investors and operators in maximizing potential real returns, including co-living spaces in Singapore. This division provides innovative space management solutions, including property optimization, community-building initiatives, and advanced technological integration. Services include market trend analysis, return on investment (ROI) strategies, and comprehensive management plans to enhance the value and functionality of co-living and shared spaces.



This comprehensive structure ensures that Mindlink Groups can meet the diverse needs of clients across various segments of the real estate market. This approach is a significant departure from the practices of larger agencies and underscores Mindlink's commitment to being #ThePeoplesAgency by focusing on the diverse preferences of consumers and the success of all its team members.



About Mindlink Groups



Mindlink Groups, founded in 2001, is a premier real estate company in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of services across various segments of the property market. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership, Mindlink Groups continues to set the standard in the industry.

