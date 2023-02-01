MindStir Media sponsors the Nonfiction Authors Association and Nonfiction Writers Conference

Top LA book publisher MindStir Media and NFAA team up to support nonfiction authors.

MindStir Media, rated the best book publisher in LA by International Business Times, has announced that it will be sponsoring this May’s Nonfiction Writers Conference hosted by the Nonfiction Authors Association (NFAA). As a Platinum sponsor of the NFAA, MindStir Media will be in attendance at the writers conference and will also be involved in NFAA’s platform, offering discounts to NFAA members, communicating with those members and providing resources to nonfiction authors.

The CEO and President of MindStir, J.J. Hebert, shared his excitement, “On behalf of everyone here at MindStir Media, we are thrilled to become a part of such a terrific community for nonfiction authors. Nonfiction Authors Association and its writers conference are fantastic resources for writers looking to publish and promote their books professionally.”

J.J. Hebert is a leading expert in the book publishing industry. He is a contributor at Forbes and Entrepreneur where he shares book publishing and marketing advice. The Good Men Project called J.J. “The Self-Publishing Guru” due to his extensive experience helping to publish over 1,000 books. OK Magazine hailed him as the “Celebrity Matchmaker for Books” — his marketing programs matches indie authors with celebrities in an effort to promote their books to the masses.

“My career has always been geared toward helping authors find success in publishing. The Nonfiction Authors Association aligns with that goal, so this partnership is one that I am incredibly proud of,” J.J. Hebert added. “My partnership with the NFAA will help us amplify our message and help reach more authors with helpful resources and services.”

ABOUT MINDSTIR MEDIA

MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company with offices in LA, NYC and Portsmouth, NH, operated by USA Today/Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert. MindStir is partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. MindStir is also home to Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club. To learn more about MindStir Media, go to https://mindstirmedia.com and schedule a free consultation.

