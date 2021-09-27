MingZhu Logistics Receives Multiple Awards at Asia's Largest Logistics and Supply Chain Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: YGMZ) ("the company"), a leading trucking service provider, today announced the Company attended the 16thChina (Shenzhen) International Logistics and Supply Chain Fair ("CILF") held September 23-25, 2021. CILF is a must attend event for companies working in or relying upon the modern global logistics and supply chain industry. At the CILF, MingZhu Logistics received an award for Excellent Cross-Border eCommerce Logistics Service Provider and was featured as one of the Top 20 Special Line Logistics Enterprises and/or Overseas Warehouse in Europe.

CILF is the biggest trade show of its kind in Asia and the second largest in the world, with more than 1,000 participants from leading logistics and supply chain management companies, road railway transportation providers, intelligent logistics developers, and more. Organized by the Shenzhen Logistics and Supply Chain Management Association, CILF serves as an international professional platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and facilitate co-operations, while promoting domestic Chinese enterprises and attracting increased global logistics resources.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd., stated, "CILF is always an excellent platform for us to meet with existing and potential strategic partners. This year's event took on added significance, as we were able to come together and safely meet face-to-face – something that was routine before COVID-19. We left CILF even more energized and have already started working to convert opportunities we discussed at CILF into revenue and profit drivers for the company."

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd., continued, "We have been focusing on domestic logistics for nearly 20 years, with our operations now reaching 85% of China. In response to the Belt and Road Initiative, we are also actively expanding our cross-border e-commerce logistics business, including the public road-railway transport, China-Europe Railway Express, and more. In line with this year's CILF theme, Mingzhu has integrated traditional logistics, intelligent technology and big data on the basis of contract logistics and project logistics, aiming to boost the traditional logistics industry and the success of the company, as we focus on accelerating our growth."

About MingZhu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

