Minimalism Life Relaunches Website to Begin Next Chapter and New Direction

Minimalism Life is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its new website minimalism.com, featuring a growing resource hub for minimalism and simplicity, spanning a wide range of topics and disciplines.

The site targets those interested in applying minimalism to their lives to varying degrees, and for those seeking a place to return to for continual inspiration and insight without feeling over-stimulated by the often overwhelming volume of information the web has to offer.

"We're delighted to launch our new site, designed with our community in mind. Our goal is to provide an even more immersive and valuable experience for individuals seeking simplicity and balance in their lives. It’s going to be an exciting new era for us, so we’re naturally feeling motivated embark on this journey with our audience. It’s a slow, iterative, and evolving road and it feels like we’re just getting started, even though we’re technically seven years into this project” said Carl Barenbrug, co-founder of Minimalism Life.

The fundamental change found on the website, besides the typography-first approach to the design and subtle application of color, is the broadening scope of Minimalism as a guiding principle, breaking down its nuances, and making it accessible to anyone. Much of what people will discover will link to external sources, but with daily updates to catalogs of art, design, and lifestyle, users will enjoy returning to minimalism.com frequently. Minimalism Life is an attempt to deal with the chaos of life. To stare it down, remove the excess, find the quiet, and focus without distraction. All within an understated digital environment.

To explore the redesigned website and join the global community of minimalism enthusiasts, visit minimalism.com.

About Minimalism Life:

A leading online platform dedicated to promoting the principles of minimalism through curated resources, creative initiatives, and community experiences. With a focus on cross-discipline simplicity, sustainability, and intentionality, Minimalism Life provides a wealth of resources, articles, and visual inspiration for individuals seeking to apply minimalism as a tool to augment their personal and creatives lives.

Minimalism Life was founded in 2016 by Carl Barenbrug, The Minimalists (Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus), and Alberto Negro.



