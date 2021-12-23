Minimize Wear And Tear On Your Subaru

Staying current with your Subaru’s scheduled maintenance timeline is one of the single most important things you can do to ensure that it stays running smoothly for as long as possible.

—

Nobody wants to buy a new Subaru car just to have it fall apart quickly due to weather and elements. Just like you shouldn't put baby in a corner, you shouldn't keep your Subaru tucked into your garage- because Subaru’s sophisticated engineering is best enjoyed on the road.

I mean nobody wants to buy certified Subaru car just to have it break down a year later. Thankfully, Subaru cars are incredibly reliable, and they’ll continue to run smoothly for years when they’re properly maintained. To that end, here are three best practices for preventing damage on your used Subaru so that you can make the most of your awesome new ride!

Cleaning Maintenance

There are a bunch of benefits to keeping your car clean–both inside and out.

Over time, particulates from the road can and will start to build upon your Subaru’s underside. This can include sand, silt, and other forms of dirt. While your car isn’t going to suddenly break down because there’s enough dirt caked on it, having too many contaminants near your car’s vital systems can greatly widen the margin for something to go wrong.

One area where accumulated dirt can make a big impact is your brake fluid system. Between having your brake fluid replaced, water and dirt can enter the system, diluting brake fluid and decreasing its efficiency. Depending on how often you clean your car, this can translate to as much as a 90% reduction in braking quality. If a 90% reduction in braking isn’t enough motivation to keep your car clean, we don’t know what is.

To that end, consider taking your car to get washed at least once a month, even more, if you’ve been experiencing particularly dirty driving conditions. Additionally, make a point of cleaning out the inside of your car once and a while. It might not be as important for your car’s critical systems, but if you own a car as nice as a new Subaru, it seems like a shame for it to smell like stale fast-food wrappers.

Keep Up To Date On Service

Staying current with your Subaru’s scheduled maintenance timeline is one of the single most important things you can do to ensure that it stays running smoothly for as long as possible. When you first buy your new Subaru car, check-in with your dealership to get an idea of when you should expect to bring it in. This information can also be found in your driver’s manual.

Subaru’s recommended service timeline is carefully optimized to keep your car healthy without requiring too many trips back to the dealership. In addition to performing upkeep on your car’s critical systems, your dealership will also be able to identify potential problems before they have a chance to compound into full-on breakdowns.

If you purchase a new Subaru, you can also look forward to enjoying generous warranty coverage–up to 3 years or 36,000 miles! Make sure to take advantage of this warranty and also pay attention whenever the check engine light comes on.

Park It Safe

The vast majority of cars spend more time parked than they do driving. Statistically, this means that damage is most likely to occur to a car while it’s not being used. While being parked (hopefully!) minimizes the chances of a new car getting into an accident or collision, your choice of parking spaces makes a huge difference in the wear that your vehicle experiences.

There’s really no substitute for parking your Subaru inside a dry indoor garage. In addition to reducing exposure to rain, snow, hail, and direct sunlight, a garage also significantly reduces the odds of your car being broken into. As a bonus, it also means that your car will be at a reasonable temperature when you get inside it, meaning that you won’t have to worry as much about shivering (or sweating) your way through your morning drive.

In the event that you have to park your car outside, consider investing in a car cover. While it’s no substitute for a full garage, a car cover will greatly reduce the damage that your Subaru takes from sustained exposure to weather. In fact, opting for a good outdoor cover is a solid idea even if you’re parking in a garage!

By following these basic practices, you can keep your Subaru running smoothly for years to come! If you’d like more information on proper Subaru care, then visit Gengras Subaru today!

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: Gengras Subaru Torrington

Address: 45 Winsted Rd. Torrington, CT 06790

Phone: 860-489-1301

Website: https://www.gengrassubaru.com/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTnqU2TM43E&ab_channel=GengrasSubaruTorrington

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/minimize-wear-and-tear-on-your-subaru/89057784

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89057784