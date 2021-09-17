MINISO Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investors Relations Department via email at ir@miniso.com or by mail at 25F, Heye Plaza, No.486, Kangwangzhong, Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510170, China.

About MINISO Group Holding Limited

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Mengru Wang

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: ir@miniso.com

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

