GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanning over 80 countries with more than 4,514 stores in seven years, MINISO, a lifestyle product retailer, has taken another key step in going global. In Mexico, the brand has released a special limited-edition crossover collection with Xico, an ancient character inspired by the ancestral breed of Xoloitzcuintle dogs that represents Mexico around the world. The partnership, for the first time, has been granted by MINISO headquarters to a regional market for developing its local IP for local markets, which marks the company's increasing focus on localization in the process of globalization.



MINISO Mexico launches limited edition Xico crossover collection. This is the first locally initiated IP partnership granted by MINISO headquarters.

Inspired by Mexica Culture, Xico is an IP created by the celebrated Mexican designer Cristina Pineda. "I am very proud to be part of a company that helps ideas come to life and encourages projects like this," said MINISO Mexico Marketing Manager Mirna Oropeza. "Collaborating with an iconic Mexican designer was a fantastic experience, and it was heart-warming to do something specific for our country together with my fellow colleagues in MINISO headquarters. We will continue working together to come up with fun and meaningful collection ideas, for the Mexican market and others."

The whole journey of collaboration took 18 months, from the beginning of discussions to the collection's completion. During this time, the pandemic temporarily delayed the project, while a film on Xico was released on Netflix in 2020, which drew more attention to this IP. After the partnership was inked, the MINISO Mexico team identified the most popular products in the local market, and collaborated with the designer to select the designs from the Xico series, which represents Mexican culture and legends. The Roots and Fighter series were finally selected because they embody happiness and magic in Mexican traditional culture, and hold even greater meaning given the difficult times currently faced by people everywhere. As such, "find your way" is one of the messages that Xico delivers.

There are currently 18 SKUs in the MINISO x Xico collection, which went on sale earlier this month and has been received eagerly by fans. The collection is currently available in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. If customers in other regions would like to have the Xico collection for sale in their market, MINISO Mexico is receptive to expanding their sales coverage to spread a deeper understanding and appreciation of Mexican culture.

MINISO has collaborated with different brands for crossover collections since its inception, among which the co-branded products of Marvel, Sanrio, We Bare Bears, Adventure Time, Sesame Street, Mickey Mouse and more are loved by fans and consumers worldwide. Looking forward, with respect to local cultures of different areas, MINISO will continue to bring more products of happiness and within easy reach to consumers around the world.

