MINISO Taiwan Launches New Blind Box Collections, Hundreds Enjoy the Little Surprise of Blind Box

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, the world's leading lifestyle product retailer, introduced its six signature blind box collections in the Taiwan market from April 2 at its store in Ximending, including the global debut of its Qee Bear blind box series. To spread the enjoyment of the "little surprise" brought by blind boxes, the carnival was attended by local influencers and hundreds of blind box fans.



Qee is created by Toy2R, it promotes the idea that "Everyone Can Design", therefore it draws the attention and inspires the imagination of art lovers, graphic designers and the world's youth. It has previously cooperated with many fashion brands and sports brands. The Qee Bear blind box collection echoes MINISO's commitment to presenting fashion and personality with approachable art products for its young customers with a design that creates a sense of individuality. The blind boxes simultaneously introduced also include the Rumi Tutu series, the Mickey Mouse series and three different series of Budding Pop. These collections have been popular and were already enthusiastically received by consumers in Singapore.

Each blind box features a different theme and attracts various groups of people. For instance, the Qee Bear collection is popular among young followers of pop culture and brands because of its cool looks, while the Mickey Mouse series is adored by countless Disney fans.

Widely received at the launch event, the MINISO blind boxes are priced between $NT199-249 in Taiwan, which is well within the reach of blind box fans. Customers arriving at the store on the day also had an opportunity to receive a new blind box free of charge. The first customer who had previously collected all the figures from one collection was given a gift pack worth over $NT5000.

"The design of the blind boxes is consistent with MINISO's goal of becoming a fashion creator rather than a follower. Our customers can find their favorite figures while collecting our blind box series to create their own fashion. We would like to embrace such universal pursuits of personality with our customers," said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO, "Taiwan is one of the markets that are ready for blind box products. There is a large, mature community of garage kit figure enthusiasts here, and there are many fans of capsule toys that are quite similar to blind boxes. We want to open up a dialogue with our customers here through this event and understand their preferences, so as to prepare for the better development of the local as well as other markets."

In 2021, MINISO plans to introduce its strategic product category "Art Toy" like blind box to more markets in Asia, America, and Europe, aiming to bring more within-easy-reach "little surprises" to even more consumers.

