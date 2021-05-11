MINISO Will Report March Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it plans to release its March quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206-115 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-976 Access Code: 9902383

The replay will be accessible through May 26, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 10156477

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group Holding Limited

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Mengru Wang

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: ir@miniso.com

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

Robin Yang

ICR, Inc.

Email: miniso.ir@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056

