JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Informatics (MCI), Republic of Indonesia, along with The National Movement of Digital Literacy, Siberkreasi, have partnered with Spotify to launch Kelas Podcast Siberkreasi 2022, a free podcast-specific upskilling program.



The Ministry of Communication and Informatics and Siberkreasi Partner Spotify to Upskill the Indonesian Young Podcasters

From 26 February, the program will open to all Indonesians interested to learn about podcasting. Since its founding in 2020, the program has reached more than 30,000 participants and aims to reach 50,000 more in 2022. Partnering with Spotify, the program allows participants to benefit from the podcasting expertise of the platform.

Participants can learn tips and tricks on how to create their own podcast channel. From areas like identifying their audience, defining a niche, social media to voice coaching, everyone will be provided with material and content ideas to start their journey. Spotify will also share about the benefits of Anchor , its free podcast creation, distribution, and hosting tool.

The first session titled "Suara dari Perempuan untuk Perempuan" will happen on 26 February with a women-led panel of luminaries. Hosted by TV and Radio personality, Nathalie Indry, participants can look forward to hearing from inspiring mentors such as Indonesian Broadcasting Class' coach Bintang Cahya and podcast's host Idah Umamah. The program will also offer sessions run by experts in sport, religion, diffable groups, and other genres.

"In our attempt to accelerate the national agenda of digital transformation, we must hold on to the principle of 'nobody gets left behind, or no one shall be abandoned. Thus, this year's program is designed to be more segmented as all layers in our society will be able to receive more suitable substances and materials. This partnership with Spotify is an obvious next step for us to bring the program to more young people across the country," said Semuel A. Pangerapan, Director General of Informatics Application.

MCI and Siberkreasi also held a webinar titled Gelombang Baru Siniar Generasi "Halu"? on February 16. Opened by Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of the Digital Literacy Program, the webinar was facilitated by Bobby Mandela of " BKR Brothers ," Vania Winola of " Little Talks ," and Halo Bagas from " Kita dan Waktu ." During the session, they discussed their experiences, tips and tricks, and being consistent as podcasters. The 2020/2021 alumni of the previous sessions were also present to share more.

"Podcasting is a unique medium that allows for creativity and personalization. We've been actively working with Indonesian creators to build Exclusive and Original programming since 2019 and will continue to find more ways to support and build the local podcast community," said Carl Zuzarte, Southeast Asia Head of Studios at Spotify.

Through Kelas Podcast Siberkreasi 2022, MCI, Siberkreasi, and Spotify hope that more podcasting talent in Indonesia will emerge with more positive content and bring meaningful impact to society.

Learn more about Kelas Podcast Siberkreasi 2022 with Spotify by registering at s.id/siniarperempuan

ABOUT DIGITAL LITERACY PROGRAM OF MCI AND SIBERKREASI

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics (MCI) Republic of Indonesia aims to realize the vision of digitally competent Indonesian citizens with the National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) Siberkreasi.

This initiative has numerous digital literacy programs, with a curriculum based on digital literacy. Further information can be accessed through info.literasidigital.id .

ABOUT SPOTIFY

Spotify transformed music listening forever in 2008. Discover, manage, and share over 70 million tracks, including more than 3.2 million podcast titles, for free, or enjoy Spotify Premium with exclusive features including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free listening experience.

Media Contact:

Rizki Ameliah

Koordinator Literasi Digital, Kementerian Kominfo

rizk002@kominfo.go.id

