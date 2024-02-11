The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to Host First-Ever Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Al-Madinah.

—

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia will host the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum for the first time from April 22–24, 2024, at the King Salman International Convention Centre in Al-Madinah.

Following a record-breaking year with over 13.55 million Umrah pilgrims in 2023, the forum is set to serve as a pivotal platform for dialogue, exchange of expertise, and unveiling innovative services and solutions to foster continuous development within the Umrah sector. The event will include diverse activities such as dialogue sessions, discussion groups, interactive workshops, and an exhibition displaying the most recent advancements to improve the Umrah and Ziyarah experience at the Holy Mosques.

This forum signifies a major advancement in establishing a holistic business environment that bridges local and global participants in the Umrah and Ziyarah sectors. It aims to ignite discussions, inspire innovation, and cultivate services and products that enhance the experience of pilgrims and visitors. The forum seeks to broaden local and international connections, promoting collaboration and forging lasting partnerships to deliver comprehensive solutions for Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

The forum is expected to include diverse participants, from government agencies, Umrah operators, hospitality providers, transport and logistics companies, healthcare services, tech and telecom companies, AI pioneers, construction firms, travel agents, consumer product suppliers, and financial organizations to food service providers. Aiming to attract a varied crowd, the forum will include entrepreneurs, CEOs, specialists, industry professionals, key decision-makers, non-profit organization representatives, and local and global media outlets.

Across three days, the forum will highlight the Kingdom's remarkable initiatives and projects to enhance the comfort of Umrah pilgrims and visitors, demonstrate exemplary management and operational strategies, and implement innovative solutions to improve service quality sustainably. Additionally, the event is expected to unveil new projects and facilities aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at further improving and enriching the Umrah journey.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched an invitation for all Umrah and Ziyarah industry participants to join this pioneering forum witch is poised to be a landmark in the current effort to improve Umrah's spiritual and practical elements of the Kingdom.

