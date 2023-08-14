Minor Hotels Wins 19 Top Accolades in Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' Awards

Minor Hotels has won over 270 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice 2023 awards, including 19 'Best of the Best' accolades, recognizing exceptional experiences across their global portfolio of 530 hotels. CEO Dillip Rajakarier credits dedicated teamwork and guest support for this achievement.

Minor Hotels, one of the world’s largest hotel owners and operators, has secured more than 270 awards at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2023 awards, including 19 prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ accolades that recognise the top 1% of listings on the site.

The annual Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, making them a direct result of feedback from guests across the globe, and recognise the brands, properties and destinations that have delivered the most exceptional experiences for travellers.

The awards consist of two categories: ‘Best of the Best’, which celebrates the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor and is considered the site’s highest honour; and ‘Travelers’ Choice’, which recognises those in the top 10% of listings.

A total of 19 properties operated by Minor Hotels were included in this year’s ‘Best of the Best’, including winners from the Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spa, Anantara Vacation Club, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, NH Collection Hotels and Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites brands. The awards also spanned the group’s global footprint, with Minor Hotels recording ‘Best of the Best’ wins in Europe, South America, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Among the group’s four wins in Asia was Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, located on Thailand’s Andaman Coast, which earned a highly coveted ‘Best of the Best’ award as one of the ‘Hottest New Hotels in the World’.

In Africa, Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas picked up two Best of the Best awards, in the Luxury in Africa and Top Hotels in Africa segments.

Minor Hotels also earned four Best of the Best wins in The Netherlands, with Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, NH Collection Eindhoven Centre and NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace each wining in the Luxury in the Netherlands segment, and Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam earning a coveted Top Hotels in the Netherlands award.

Minor Hotels also earned more than 250 Travelers’ Choice honours, including 49 in Thailand, a recognition of the group’s commitment to providing incredible experiences for guests across its global portfolio of more than 530 hotels.

Commenting on the achievement, Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, said: “We are thrilled and humbled to be recognised across so many of our hotels globally. Success in the Travelers’ Choice awards is a direct reflection of feedback from our guests, and for Minor Hotels to win so many is testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our loyal guests.”



Minor Hotels ‘Best of the Best winners:

• Hottest New Hotels in the World

Avani+ Khao Lak Resort

• Top Hotels in Africa

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas

• Luxury in Africa

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas

• Family-Friendly Hotels in Asia

Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket

• Family-Friendly Hotels in Asia

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

• Luxury in Brazil

Tivoli Mofarrej Sao Paulo

• Top Hotels in Brazil

Tivoli Mofarrej Sao Paulo

• Luxury in Ireland

Anantara The Marker Dublin

• Top Hotels in Portugal

Tivoli Palácio de Seteais Sintra Hotel

• Luxury in Portugal

Tivoli Palácio de Seteais Sintra Hotel

• Luxury in Middle East

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

• Family-Friendly Hotels in South Pacific

Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort

• Luxury in Thailand

Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket

• Luxury in The Netherlands

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam

• Luxury in The Netherlands

NH Collection Eindhoven Centre

• Luxury in South America

NH Collection Bogota Hacienda Royal

• Luxury in The Netherlands

NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace

• Top Hotels in Caribbean

NH Collection Victoria La Habana

• Top Hotels in The Netherlands

Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam

