Minyoun Group Donating Huawei Computers to Support UZ Education

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality under Minyoun Group, China, donated a batch of Huawei computers to Uzbekistan Ministry of Education to support local education undertaking recently. The donating ceremony was held in the embassy of UZ in China and attended by Mr.Jianming Zhang, Chairnan of Minyoun Hospitality and Mr. Batir Tursunov, Minister Counselor, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to People's Republic of China, and Mr. Sardor Sirojov, 2nd secretary of the Embassy, Mr. Avaz Kamalov, attaché of the Embassy, Ms.Qi Chen, General Manager of International Business Center of Minyoun Hospitality, and Ms.Yun Li, Executive General Manager of Beijing Sofitel Hotel.

In the ceremony, Mr. Batir Tursunov extended his gratitude to the support of Minyoun Hospitality, and showed his appreciation to the efforts of Minyoun Hospitality in talent cultivation and sustainable development. He also expressed a positive attitude towards the promotion of Sino-Uz economic and trade cooperation and the establishment of friendly relations between specific local areas of the two countries. In the end, the Minister-Counsellor hoped that Minyoun Hospitality would develop cooperation in the fields of service trade and education in addition to its supply of overall development technology and management service for Silk Road by Minyoun Samarkand Hotel and Stars of Ulugbek Lia! by Minyoun, two international high-star hotels in Samarkand tourist center.

Education is the foundation of a country. It is the orientation of joint efforts for all local governments and enterprises along the "Belt and Road" to facilitate the exchanges of education and culture and the interconnection of commence and trade. Mr. Jianming Zhang said it's a great pleasure to send Chinese brand to Uzbekistan. Minyoun has been insisting on its enterprise culture of faith and harmony, and focusing on the fulfillment of social responsibility with its cooperative partners when doing business. The donation of Minyoun Hospitality is a successful practice to support the development of local society. Moreover, Minyoun Hospitality is carrying out a series of cooperation with local universities to train talents for the hotel industry of Uzbekistan.

About Minyoun Hospitality:

Rooted in China but standing at a global horizon, Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality is intended to create an experience of inspiration for tourists of the new epoch. As the largest group in hotel industry of west China, Minyoun Hospitality has been listing among the Top 60 hotel groups successively for many years. With an asset size of over CNY 45 billion (as of 2nd quarter, 2021), the Group takes the lead as for hotel management performance. Minyoun Hospitality holds 12 brands, including 5 luxury hotel brands, i.e. The Langbo, Minyoun Pavillion, Minyoun Hotels&Resorts, Galaxy Minyoun Collective Hotels and Lia! by Minyoun, 4 high-end hotel brands, i.e. Universal House Hotel, Minyoun Residence, Minyoun Living and Minyoun Yatel, and 3 delicate restaurant brands, i.e. Minyoun YiPalace, Minyoun Souphouse and He Qing Asian Restaurant. As the one and only third-party management company for franchise hotel in strategic cooperation with Hyatt Group in China, Minyoun Hospitality is striving to help expand 6 more hotel brands, i.e. Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Centric, the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination and JDV by Hyatt. In addition to the management of Beijing Sofitel Grand Hotel, Minyoun Hotel Hospitality runs over 160 hotels in Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan, Chongqing, Jiangsu, Shandong, Fujian, Jilin, Gansu, Hebei, Guizhou, Yunnan, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Thailand, Angola, Uzbekistan, Fiji, France, etc. Moreover, some quality projects of tourist resorts and business destinations are further selected for development.