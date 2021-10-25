MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 Today Reveals the Finest of the Real Estate Industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 October 2021 - Where the best of the best in real estate competes to win in Asia's leading regional property awards, the MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 is proud to reveal and congratulate the chosen projects for overcoming the hurdles brought by COVID-19 and for upholding industry standards to the highest level.

This year, 33 property developments have been recognized by the jury panel comprised of prominent property leaders across Asia-Pacific.

After more than a decade hosting the MIPIM Asia Awards, it has become a prestigious event that celebrates remarkably designed properties and the ingenious teams behind it. The awards are open to wide-ranging projects throughout APAC that considers both completed and in-progress developments.

Chaired by François Trausch, Global CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Allianz Real Estate, Germany, the jury panel of 16 industry experts have studied close to 100 entries. The final winners come from 10 countries.

Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 jury panel are:

1. François TRAUSCH , Global Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Allianz Real Estate GMBH, Germany

2. George AGETHEN , Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Singapore

3. Henry CHENG , Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China

4. Stanley CHING , CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

5. Donald CHOI , Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR

6. Chris CHOW , LaSalle Investment Management, Senio Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

7. Harvey COE , Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

8. Alison COOKE , Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director - Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

9. Tripp GANTT , Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA

10. George HONGCHOY , Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR

11. Charles LAM , Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

12. Nicholas J. LOUP , Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR

13. Ellen NG , Warburg Pincus, Head of China Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

14. Shuji TOMIKAWA , Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan

15. Nicholas WONG , The Townsend Group, Partner, Hong Kong SAR

16. Richard YUE , ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR





The final Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners will be decided by the MIPIM Asia community who will soon be able to vote online for their favourite project in each category. Results will be unveiled at the Awards Gala Dinner on December 8 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.









MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT





Grand Central

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited

Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect : Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank

Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & Window Systems)

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Architect : AW² Architecture Workshop – Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux

Developer: Indochina Kajima Development Company

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Park Hyatt Suzhou

Suzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Gold Mantis Enterprise

Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Hersch Bender Associates (Interior Designer)

The Clan Hotel

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Far East Organization

Other: Hexacon Construction Pte Ltd (Main Contractor), KKS International (S) Pte Ltd (ID Consultant), Tinderbox Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko

Tochigi, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING

Dengyun Art Centre

Fuzhou, China

Architect: Shanghai PTArchitects

Developer: Yango Group & XIANGYU REAL ESTATE

LAND Community Center

Xi'an, China

Architect: Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch

Developer: Shaanxi Vanland Real Estate Co., Ltd

Wetland Museum In Huailai

Hebei, China

Architect: Tenio Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

Developer: Huailai Forestry Bureau

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Far East Square, AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Multiply Architects LLP (Far East Square), DP Architects Pte Ltd (AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel)

Developer: Far East Organization

Shanghai EDGE

Shanghai, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Shanghai Kaitong Wenan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

Suzhou International Finance Square

Suzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: The Wharf (Holdings)

Other: WTIL (Associate Architect), East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (Local Design Institute)



BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT





Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4

Hangzhou, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Alibaba Group

Other: NBBJ (Landscape Consultant), Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University (Local Design Institute), ARUP (Traffic Consultant / Vertical Transportation), Shanghai Construction Group (Main Contractor)

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank

Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & window systems)

Wilmar International Headquarters

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Eric Parry Architects Limited

Developer: Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited

Other: Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte. Ltd. (Local Architects, M&E & Structural Engineers), ICN Design International Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Design), Inhabit (Façade and Acoustic), Prime Structures Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Façade Contractor), Steve Leung Design Ltd (Interior Design), Nipek Pte. Ltd. (Lighting Design)





BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

Central Market

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: AGC Design Ltd

Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)

David Jones Elizabeth Street Flagship Store

Sydney, Australia

Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), Crone Architects

Developer: David Jones Pty Limited

Other: Mainbrace (Contractor), FPOV (Lighting Consultant)

Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Re-innovation Project

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, TAISEI CORPORATION

Developer: Sumitomo Reality & Development Co., Ltd.





BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT





CHARM PREMIER GRAND MINAMIAZABU

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD

Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.

Other: CHARM CARE CORPORATION (Operator)

InnoCell

Hong Kong SAR, China

Lead Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited

Developer: Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Other: Leigh & Orange Limited (Interior Designer), Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd. (Main Contractor)

Xixi Yunlu

Hangzhou, China

Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Developer: Hangzhou Greentown Guixi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.



BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT





Hongkong Land's Yorkville - The Ring

Chongqing, China

Architect: PH Alpha Design Ltd.

Developer: Hongkong Land Limited

Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer), ASPECT Studios (Landscape Designer), Popjoy Design (Botanical Garden Landscape Designer), Parsons Brinckerhoff (M&E Engineer), WSP (Facade Engineer), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Lighting Consultant)





Seazen Suzhou Wuyue Plaza

Suzhou, China

Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), CRTKL

Developer: Seazen Group







YUE City

Guangzhou, China

Architect: Atelier DYML

Developer: Yuexiu Property

Other: Atelier DYML (Interior Design), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Construction Drawings), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Landscape Design), RDesign International Lighting (Lighting Design), Shenzhen C.S.C Decoration Design Engineering Co. Ltd. (Curtain Wall Detail Development), Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co. Ltd. (Structural Consultant)



BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT





Central Market

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: AGC Design Ltd

Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)

Grand Central

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited

Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)





Siu Hei Commercial Centre Revitalization

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Uni-China Business Management Limited

Developer: Gaw Capital Partners

Other: One Bite Design Studio Limited (Rooftop Designer)



BEST FUTURA PROJECT



Hana Headquarters

Cheongna, South Korea

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Hana Financial Group

Other: NBBJ (Interior Designer / Landscape Designer), ESI and NBBJ Studio (Experiential Designer), Gansam Arhitects + Partners, Kunwon Architects Planners Engineers (Local Design Institute), Thornton Tomasetti (Façade and Sustainability), Arup (Vertical Transportation and Lighting), Heerim (Construction Manager)



International Sports and Culture Exchange Center

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Shenzhen Bureau of Culture



King Lam Street Commercial Development

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Collective Studio Limited (Podium Design Architect & Interior Design Architect), Rocco Design Architects Ltd., Hong Kong, China (Executive Architect & Tower Design Architect)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: AECOM, Hong Kong, China (Structural, Civil & Geotech. Engineering, Façade Engineering), ARUP, Hong Kong, China (LEED/ BEAM/ WELL Sustainability), J.Roger Preston Limited, Hong Kong, China (Electrical and Mechanical Engineering)







BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT





Alibaba Central China Headquarters and Industrial Complex

Wuhan, China

Architect: Benoy Limited

Developer : Alibaba Group

Baoshan Steel Park

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.

Developer: Shanghai Baodishangshi Urban Production Development Co., Ltd.

Other: HMD (Shanghai) Engineering Consultancy Corp. Ltd. (Architecture Consultant), Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd. (Lightning Consultant), Shanghai Academy of Landscape Architecture Science and Planning (Soil and Ecology Consultant), Shanghai Urban Construction Design & Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Transportation Consultant)

Luohu Public Realm Revitalization

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.

Developer: China Resources (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

For the photo of the winning projects, please visit HERE .





About Reed MIDEM

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong SAR, Propel by MIPIM – NYC in partnership with MetaProp, Propel by MIPIM - Paris and Propel by MIPIM - Hong Kong for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC and LeisurUp in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and The Happetite in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 500 events in almost 30 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than 7 million participants.

Our events, organised by 35 global offices, leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com

For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit & Awards 2021 , please visit here .

Follow