Mirae Asset Hong Kong's Prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award is a Testament to its Commitment

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited recently won the Best Fund Over 3 Years award for the Mirae Asset India Sector Leader Equity A USD fund at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Hong Kong 2022, a highly respected and prestigious recognition in the finance industry. The award recognizes Mirae Asset's ability in actively managed funds, as well as the clear investment philosophy of the principal executives, which Mirae Asset has demonstrated through its strong, consistent risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers.

"This is a testament to our dedication and concerted efforts to provide the best innovative investment solutions through objective and impartial assessments for clients and society. This award also represents our strong historical risk-adjusted return profile that drives us to achieve excellence in the industry," said Jung Ho Rhee, CEO of Mirae Asset Hong Kong.

The classification was objectively analyzed using the Lipper Leader Ranking System for Consistent Return (Effective Return), which utilizes investor-centered criteria to deliver a simple and clear description of a fund's success in meeting certain goals.

The award is another milestone that will help Mirae Asset Hong Kong attract more potential investors, grow fund assets, and increase the company's equity.

"This recognition is a proof of our unwavering commitment to our stakeholders to remain focused on our strengths and position in the market through discipline, consistency, and industry-leading best practices," said Rahul Chadha, CIO of Mirae Asset Hong Kong.

Apart from the recent award, the company has received several recognitions, namely Bloomberg Businessweek's (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards in December 2021 for its ETF and mutual fund products. The company has also reaffirmed its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts with the conversion of three funds to comply with SFDR Article 8 in January 2022. Subsequently, the three funds were awarded the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label in April 2022 for adhering to the highest quality standards for sustainable financial products.

For more information, visit am.miraeasset.com.hk

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments (the Company) is an asset management organization with over USD 205 billion in assets under management as of June 2022. The Company provides a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and alternatives. The Company is committed to ESG efforts and currently operates in 12 markets worldwide.

