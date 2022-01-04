­Mirae Asset Scores Four Gongs at Bloomberg Businessweek's Top Fund Awards

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "firm" or "Mirae Asset") today announced that its ETF and mutual fund products won four coveted prizes at Bloomberg Businessweek's (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards on December 10, 2021.

The Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery ETF won Best Performer in the Equity – Greater China category (NAV Total Return 1 Year), while the Mirae Asset Asia Growth Equity Fund won the Best Performer in the Equity – APAC ex Japan category (5-Year Total Return). In addition to these honors, the Global X China Clean Energy ETF won the runner-up Outstanding Performer prize in the Equity – Greater China category (NAV Total Return 1 Year), while the Global X S&P Crude Oil Futures Enhanced ER ETF was also recognized as an Outstanding Performer for the Commodities and Specialty category (NAV Total Return 1 Year).

Bloomberg Businessweek's (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards is widely recognized by the industry for honoring the best-performing Hong Kong-listed funds from across the globe. Mutual fund awards are measured by market performance and asset classes in the past 12 months while the ETF awards are ranked on a one-year tracking error or NAV total return basis.

Jung Ho RHEE, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset, said: "It is with great pleasure that we accept these four Top Fund Awards from Bloomberg Businessweek. These four awards represent our clients' trust and belief in our growing suite of products that span mutual funds, thematic, active and our recently launched global-themed ETFs. The data and performance-based methodology is a testament to Mirae Asset's name, and we are proud to continue bringing innovative products to market as an ETF leader."

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "group") is an asset management organization with over US$218 billion in assets under management as of September 2021. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and alternatives. Operating out of 14 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

The group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 368 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[1] The group's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$73.7 billion and are listed in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.[2]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

[1] Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2021.

[2] Ibid.