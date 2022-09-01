Mirae Asset Wins ESG Achievement Award

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company" or "Mirae Asset") is proud to announce that it has won the ESG Product and Service Award at the Environmental, Social and Governance Achievement Awards 2021/2022 [1]. Established by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark, the awards aim to honor local and global corporations working in Hong Kong that are advancing the adoption and evaluation of ESG practices. Mirae Asset was recognized for its innovative lineup of ESG ETFs that spans core equities, core fixed income and thematic growth. Following the recent launch of the Global X Bloomberg MSCI Asia Ex Japan Green Bond ETF (3059/83059), the Company currently manages three ESG ETFs that incorporate ESG factors as their key investment focus and reflect them in their investment objective or strategy.

As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment since 2015 and a member of the Task Force on Climate Related Disclosures and the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change, the Company is committed to developing high-quality ESG products and promoting the sustainable development of the communities in which it invests. Mirae Asset was the first issuer to launch a SFC-authorized[2] ESG ETF in Hong Kong with the Global X China Clean Energy ETF (2809/9809)[3] in January 2020 and subsequently expanded its offering through the launch of the Global X Hang Seng ESG ETF (3029) in March 2022. The Company's ESG ETFs abide by globally recognized ESG frameworks such as the United Nations Global Compact and Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association and their index methodologies apply rigorous ESG research by leading companies including MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS. Mirae Asset is currently the largest ESG ETF issuer in Hong Kong in terms of both asset size and number of products.[4]

The Global X China Clean Energy ETF invests in Chinese companies that are positioned to benefit from increased adoption of clean energy. It has delivered strong performance since its inception in 2020 and has won the Top Performing ETF Award of the HKEX for two years in a row in 2020 and 2021[5].

The Global X Hang Seng ESG ETF reduces the Index ESG Risk Rating by 20% and Index Carbon Intensity by 60% compared to its parent Hang Seng Index by applying a robust process of ESG integration and exclusionary screening. The ETF has been awarded the highest 5-star sustainability rating by Morningstar.

The Global X Bloomberg MSCI Asia Ex Japan Green Bond ETF is the world's first ETF[6] focusing on green bonds of the Asia Ex Japan region. The ETF's index uses independent research performed by MSCI ESG Research to evaluate index-eligible green bonds and ensure they adhere to the Green Bond Principles. Green bonds are fixed income securities whose proceeds are exclusively and formally applied to projects or activities that promote climate or other environmental sustainability purposes.

[1] Source: ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022, Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), August 30, 2022. [2] Source: SFC, August, 2022. the SFC authorization does not imply official recommendation. [3] Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2021, Outstanding Performer, Global X China Clean Energy ETF, December 2021. [4] Source: SFC, August, 2022. the SFC authorization does not imply official recommendation. Bloomberg, August, 2022. [5] Source: Morningstar, January, 2022. [6] Source: Morningstar, August, 2022. [7] Source: Mirae Asset, June, 2021

About Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited is an asset management company focused on investing in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan region, and offers a diversified product platform comprised of mutual funds, ETFs and alternatives. The firm is part of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, which manages more than US$210 billion in assets and an investment team of more than 200 professionals.[7] As a UNPRI signatory and supporter of the TCFD, the firm is committed to developing high-quality Asia-focused ESG products. In 2020, the firm launched Hong Kong's first ESG ETF and currently manages 3 ESG ETF products.

About ESG Achievement Awards

The theme of this year's ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 (Awards) being "Pursuit of the ESG E.R.A - Evolution, Resilience, Action", illustrates this year's aspirations which is to build on the momentum of the Awards and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development across local and global corporations working in Hong Kong. Proven by the consistent demand amongst investors and other stakeholders for the adoption and evaluation of ESG practice, IESGB aims for the Awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals to not only establish themselves as frontiers but to also learn from others alike and master the evolution of their portfolios and initiatives to achieve compelling results.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2022 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.