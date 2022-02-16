Missfresh Successfully Launches Personalized Concierge Experience for High-value Customers, Doubling Relevant Monthly ARPU

Missfresh's 1V1 Advisor concierge services boosted the ARPU of high-value customers using it by 100%, compared to non-concierge service customers

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), a pioneer in China's neighborhood retail industry, announced today that it has completed the first phase of its rollout of the Missfresh 1V1 Advisor personalized shopping concierge services. The average number of orders per customer and average monthly revenue per effective user (also known as the average revenue per unit or ARPU) participating in the Missfresh 1V1 Advisor program have shown encouraging performance, up 70% and 100% respectively, compared with that of non-concierge service customers, according to the Company's transaction data.

As one of Missfresh's main initiatives driving its high-quality growth strategy, the successful launch of the 1V1 Advisor program is a testament to the Company's effective methods in fine-turning its operations to cater to high-value customers while also continuously improving its operational efficiency.

Missfresh launched the 1V1 Advisor program for its existing and potential high-value customers on its on-demand online retail platform in the third quarter of 2021. Under the program, the Company's dedicated advisors provide one-on-one communication with customers via WeCom, a business communication tool developed by the Tencent WeChat team. Missfresh users can enjoy the 1V1 Advisor services through WeCom if they accept an official 1V1 Advisor program invitation from the Company's customer service team, WeChat official account, or delivery riders.

The 1V1 Advisor services encompass the entire shopping process from pre-sale to purchasing and post-sale, including personalized product recommendations, Q&A on product usage, understanding user needs, and following up on customers' feedback. Missfresh foresees that 30% of its users will be covered by the 1V1 Advisor program by mid-2022.

Focusing on increasing revenue from the existing customer base while also enhancing user loyalty and engagement is increasingly the preferred marketing strategy for e-commerce players as the internet sector leans towards high-quality development amid a highly competitive operational environment. The launch of Missfresh's 1V1 Advisor services enabled the Company to entice and engage China's coveted "private domain traffic", which refers to customers cultivated through direct communication on platforms such as WeChat. This method of interacting with users allows for more personalized handling of customers' needs, which in turn heightens high-value customers' stickiness to the Missfresh platform.

Presently, Missfresh's 1V1 Advisor program offers personalized services according to users' diverse preferences, such as recommending foods with higher nutritional value to fitness enthusiasts and baby food choices to young moms – boosting users' inclination to make a purchase.

Another exceptional benefit of Missfresh's 1V1 Advisor is its ability to drive product innovation through accurately identifying user needs. For example, several ready-to-cook vegetable products and versatile seasoning blends sold by Missfresh were created to meet user needs identified by Missfresh's advisor program.

Lei Zhou, head of Missfresh's private domain operations, said, "Missfresh's 1V1 Advisor is definitely more than just a shopping guide – it is a lifestyle consultant who uncovers customers' unexpressed needs and solves any issues that might come up during the shopping experience. Users can consult their designated advisor directly for any shopping needs, and advisors also actively offer users relevant recommendations. The advisor program not only elevates users' shopping experience but also increases their shopping frequency and average revenue per customer, ultimately maximizing customer lifetime value."

