Mission Valley CA - Holistic Alternatives at Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic

Mission Valley - San Diego, CA - Dr. Michael Baba is the chiropractor and owner at Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic https://iichiropractic.com/. He provides integrative, holistic, and comprehensive chiropractic care to address a wide range of conditions and promotes overall well-being. With a focus on alternative therapies and a gentle, non-invasive approach, Dr. Baba helps patients achieve pain relief, optimal alignment, and mind-body balance.





As a leading chiropractor, Dr. Michael Baba specializes in whole-body wellness and offers a holistic approach to healing. His clinic, conveniently located in San Diego's Mission Valley, serves patients from the wider area, including Ocean Beach, Midway District, Morena, Hillcrest, North Park, and Bay Park.



Dr. Baba's integrative chiropractic care encompasses various therapies to cater to each individual's needs. He combines chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, massage therapy, and exercise therapy to provide comprehensive and personalized treatment plans. Additionally, he incorporates complementary therapies such as energy healing, chakra healing, and cranial sacral techniques to address the emotional, mental, and energetic aspects of healing.



Patients seeking a holistic chiropractor near them can trust Dr. Michael Baba for his expertise in treating conditions such as backache, low back pain (lumbago), middle back pain (thoracic), strained back, cervicalgia, neck strain, stiff neck, pinched nerve, and more. His gentle and low-force techniques ensure a non-invasive experience, focusing on restoring alignment, relieving pain, and promoting overall wellness.

Michael can even help those looking for a chiropractor with no cracking, popping or twisting; in other words to have have pain-free chiropractic treatment.

"I am dedicated to helping my patients understand the healing potential of their bodies and providing them with the tools and strategies for holistic healing," says Dr. Baba. "I believe in addressing not only the physical pain but also the emotional, mental, and energetic aspects to support complete transformation and well-being."



Dr. Michael Baba's commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in his profession enables him to provide the highest quality of care to his patients. He regularly attends seminars and learns new healing modalities, allowing him to offer comprehensive solutions for various health concerns.



For patients in need of chiropractic care, Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic is a trusted local office known for its outstanding service and positive reviews. Dr. Baba is dedicated to helping individuals recover from sports injuries, manage pain, enhance range of motion, and promote overall recovery and well-being.



To learn more about Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic office and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Michael Baba, please visit https://iichiropractic.com/ or call 949-306-7258. There is also a yelp listing - https://www.yelp.com/biz/intuitive-integrative-chiropractic-san-diego

About Us: San Diego, CA - Dr. Michael Baba, owner of Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic, is revolutionizing the chiropractic experience by providing comprehensive healing for the body, mind, and spirit. With a diverse range of healing modalities and a deep understanding of the body's natural intelligence, Dr. Baba helps patients achieve optimal health and well-being.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Michael Baba

Email: Send Email

Organization: Intuitive Integrative Chiropractic

Address: 1565 Hotel Cir S #350, San Diego, CA 92108, United States

Phone: 949-306-7258

Website: https://iichiropractic.com/



