Misting System Patio Umbrella | App Controlled Dry Fog Cooling System Launched

—

The upgraded product, Mister Brella, has a built-in misting system that helps homeowners keep cool during the summer. Its super-fine misting nozzles can output “dry fog” that does not cause the surroundings to become moist or wet.

More information about Mister Brella is available via https://www.cool-off.com/misterbrella

The revamped misting umbrella comes with an app that lets users set the operating time. This product is suitable for both residential and commercial customers.

With the impending arrival of summer, people are once again bracing for warmer weather. Unfortunately, the heat can prevent or discourage people from enjoying outdoor living spaces such as their patio or backyard.

To help solve this problem, Cool-Off created an oversized umbrella that does more than just block the sun. Equipped with 14 nozzles, Mister Brella can output up to three gallons of mist per hour, depending on the model you go with.

Further details can be found at https://www.cool-off.com/single-misterbrella

Customers can purchase units with one to four misting umbrellas, giving them greater flexibility. Mister Brella features a patent-pending integrated cooling system developed over two years. It includes a high-pressure pump module, an integrated misting line that’s invisible to the naked eye, and an array of nozzles arranged on the perimeter of the umbrella.

All products are currently in stock and can be shipped within 48 hours of confirmed payment. Customers will be given a tracking ID so they can easily monitor the progress of their orders.

About Cool-Off

Cool-Off aims to provide clients with high-quality and cost-efficient shade and misting solutions. In addition to the Mister Brella, the company also sells misting systems, misting fans, tents, and various related accessories. The company can work with architects, engineers, and builders to recommend a solution that best suits their needs.

A spokesperson says: “Beating the heat will be a top priority as we head towards the sweltering days of summer. With Mister Brella, people and businesses can keep their outdoor spaces cool and usable despite the scorching weather. Our team is certain that this product will be a valuable investment.”

Interested parties may visit https://www.cool-off.com/patio-umbrellas if they wish to know more about the company and its wide selection of patio umbrellas.

Contact Info:

Name: David Shank

Email: Send Email

Organization: Cool-Off™

Address: 4760 S Pecos Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89121, United States

Website: https://www.cool-off.com/



Release ID: 89072990

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.