MIT45 Announces Customers Can Now Order Their Favorite Products on the Website

The MIT45 ecommerce website is now open for online orders and customers have been thrilled they can now find their favorite products that have been sold out in their local area

—

MIT45 has officially launched their retail division via their website and customers can now place orders for their favorite products and lifestyle apparel. After years of development due to industry wide issues it has finally launched, and die-hard customers couldn’t be more happy. Now the biggest name in the industry is available to anyone in the U.S. where customers don’t have to rush to their local smoke shop or convenience store before they’re sold out.

MIT45 has been quickly accelerating and taking over the industry, from becoming the clear gold standard, to being recently recognized for excellence in corporate culture, and one thing is clear… MIT45 is the favorite brand that has been selling out in stores across the country to their more than a million customers. Due to the popularity, a frustration many customers have faced was the inability to get their favorite products before it was sold out locally. Recent developments with corporate marketing programs have only made this more difficult with the increase in demand, but the ecommerce site aims to help solve this common frustration.

The ecommerce division has been under development for the past 2 years and went “live” on October 25th. Difficulties in the industry delayed the launch but the MIT45 team has finally achieved liftoff, adding a new distribution channel to the company that is evolving the industry.

Nico Ibanez, one of the team members responsible for the development of the ecommerce site, has solved numerous problems and has helped get the new division where it is today. Mr. Ibanez recently had this to say about the ecommerce development…

“Building an e-commerce site has been a real challenge and the team is ecstatic it’s finally live and running. As someone who loves challenges, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project. I’ve been involved with the company for many years now and selling online (which has been my background) always seemed on topic. This is not the typical industry where you can launch an online store from day one. It’s just not that easy.

What made it possible was the great team at MIT45 to make everything happen. Everyone, from designers, developers, accountants, marketing experts, all made a huge contribution. Without their help and their support this would have never been possible. This is just the beginning. Getting it running is just the first step of a long road ahead. We need to continue working and improving, so all our customers can have a great experience buying their favorite products. But we're ready for the challenge!”

This is just one area MIT45 is quickly accelerating into and taking over within the industry. With multiple senior managers having significant experience with ecommerce, the future is bright for those who are looking to partner with the powerhouse in the industry. Keep an eye out for this company from Salt Lake City as they continue to knock down obstacles and expand rapidly. The future is bright as the industry quickly develops.

You can learn more about MIT45 by going to their website. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest growing brand in convenience stores go to Mit45Merchants.com

