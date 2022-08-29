Mitra Bukalapak Showcases A Digitalized Warung at the G20 Presidency

BADUNG, Indoneisa, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Bukalapak, together with Industry Task Force (ITF) and the Indonesia's Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (Kemenkominfo) are taking part at the Digital Transformation Expo (DTE), part of Indonesia's G20 Presidency - 4th Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Meeting in Bali. During the event, Mitra Bukalapak showcases one of its digitalized traditional mom-and-pop stores (warungs), whose owner, Juragan Made, has been running the business by utilizing the features and services from Mitra Bukalapak app. These include groceries, virtual products and logistic services.



Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Johnny G. Plate had a chit-chat with Mitra Bukalapak from Bali, Juragan Made, who participated at the Digital Transformation Expo (DTE) during the Indonesia's G20 Presidency - 4th Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Meeting. Juragan Made is one of millions of warung owners who has been successfully growing its business using Mitra Bukalapak app.

Digital Transformation Expo (DTE) exhibits the journey of digital transformation in Indonesia, highlighting the country's post-global pandemic economic recovery and growth through digital transformations among businesses and enterprises.

"As a homegrown tech company with MSMEs empowerment through digitalization at the heart of our business, it is such an incredible honor for us to be part of the Digital Transformation Expo. We are also excited that Juragan Made got to tell her stories first hand to the public during the event, representing the impact we have created for the MSMEs throughout our journey. We hope that more companies and organizations will take part in collectively accelerating digital transformation in Indonesia and contributing to our economic recovery and growth", said the CEO of Buka Mitra Indonesia, Howard Gani.

Founded in 2017, Mitra Bukalapak became the first major online-to-offline (o2o) player in Indonesia, creating impact to over 14 million warungs and other MSMEs spread over 200 cities in Indonesia. Mitra Bukalapak's commitment to empowering Indonesian MSMEs with tech capabilities, which is aligned with one of G20 2022 Presidency pillars, Digital Transformation, leads to the coveted spot at the DTE, which is accessible to delegations of G20 countries and other participants from government institutions and private sectors.

Bali native Juragan Made used to sell limited types of goods and services. After using Mitra Bukalapak, she now carries various virtual products, ranging from phone credits, electricity tokens, to services like water and insurance bill payments and goods delivery. Eventually, she has been able to increase her revenue by more than 3 times.

Juragan Made's story is among many success stories from warungs that are using Mitra Bukalapak to grow their business. Currently, there are 14.2 million warungs and other MSMEs across Indonesia registered on Mitra Bukalapak.

A research conducted by Nielsen in June 2021 found that among 3.000 warungs and phone credit stores in 14 cities across Indonesia, Mitra Bukalapak led the market with 42% penetration.

Mitra Bukalapak's steps to accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion among micro and small enterprises are also carried out through its community development program. Mitra Bukalapak members community, Komunitas Juwara, are active participants at many activities from digital business management and development classes to fun gatherings.

For more information on Mitra Bukalapak, please visit mitra.bukalapak.com.

About Bukalapak

BUKA is a group of tech-based companies and a technology super-enabler for Indonesia's MSME transformation and various business verticals.

Building on our heritage serving more than 120 million users and over 20 million Indonesian MSMEs through our various solutions, and as the first publicly-listed Indonesian technology company, we are now focused squarely on using technology to enable today's digital lifestyles for both Indonesian MSMEs as well as Indonesians in general, across numerous verticals from marketplace, finance and fintech, offline to online, merchant solutions and procurement.

Utilizing our more than a decade long of technology innovation for Indonesian consumers and businesses, BUKA is a tech enabler and fuel of Indonesia's digital transformation engine.