Mitrade Wins Four Prestigious Forex Awards At International Business Awards 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade, the Melbourne-based Forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, has received four exalted Forex awards by the International Business Magazine at International Business Awards 2022 (Asia). Mitrade was named the Best Forex Trading Platform Australia 2022, the Most Transparent Forex Broker Global 2022, the Best Forex Educational Resources Global 2022, and the Most Trusted Forex Broker Asia 2022.

International Business Magazine recognizes better risk management, rapid growth, cross-platform compatibility, and transparency in the execution of transactions along with other elements of the ecosystem of Forex trading. International Business Magazine champions best performing Forex brands on the regional and global levels. They reward performers for pioneering technology, super-responsive customer support, market research tools, tiered approach to trading education, and a user-friendly interface.

This award is a yardstick of success for Mitrade as award winners are nominated and selected by a team of unbiased, dynamic, and well-trained field experts. The award process is supervised by expert panelists who are experts in key subject matters, judging panelists who make up the research team, and an editor. The team carries out in-depth analysis and declares as winners the best performers among Forex trading service providers.

"We feel privileged and profoundly humbled upon receiving these awards for providing devoted trading services to our worldwide customers. These prizes reflect our commitment to consistently innovate and upgrade our trading platform. This achievement encouraged our team to further improve our services for our users and be an inspiring leader in Forex trading," said a representative of Mitrade.

Mitrade witnessed brisk growth since it went through the restructuring process in 2019. Key reasons behind its massive and generous acceptance by the global trading community are low threshold trading, extensive market research tools, and a straightforward trading platform.

Mitrade lowers the cost of trading by offering zero commissions. It provides educational programs that suit beginner, intermediate, and advanced level traders. Mitrade furnishes its mobile and web apps with live support. The self-developed platform administers dynamic charting and real-time email and SMS push notifications as well. On top of this, Mitrade regularly updates its systems to ensure that users enjoy an excellent trading experience.

