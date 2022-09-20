Mitsubishi Motors' All-New Outlander Wins 2022 Australian Good Design Award



Outlander PHEV model

TOKYO, Sep 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Outlander won the 2022 Australian Good Design Award in the Product Design -- Automotive and Transport segment.Organized by Good Design Australia, the Australian Good Design Awards has been promoting excellence in design and innovation since 1958 and is recognized by the World Design Organization (WDO) as Australia's peak international design endorsement program. This year, design projects from around the world were evaluated against criteria for excellence, innovation and impact in design by a jury of more than 70 international design experts.The Good Design Awards Jury commented: "The SUV bodystyle has surpassed the conventional sedan in popularity, mostly because of functionality. The Mitsubishi Outlander is an example of good use of space combined with stylish execution. The Interior delivers a family sized, seven seat accommodation and contemporary styling. The Exterior proportions project a sense of robustness yet nicely balanced with delicate detailing in the lamps and chrome embellishments. Mitsubishi has successfully managed to create a distinctive graphic face in a crowded market."The all-new Outlander is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship built under the design concept Bold Stride. The exterior features thick, horizontal proportions which produce a bold, fixating presence, and the jet tail fin pillars inspired by the vertical tail of airplanes express the vehicle's powerful and nimble road performance. Inside, Mitsubishi Motors carefully selected materials to enhance the premium feel, while the horizontally-sculpted instrument panel, which makes it easy to understand the position of the car while driving, adds a feeling of robustness and spaciousness."The evolved Outlander series has been highly acclaimed around the world, winning an array of prestigious design awards in Japan, the United States and Europe, and we are honored that the all-new Outlander has won another significant award in Australia," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "The all-new Outlander embodies the company's 'Robust & Ingenious' design philosophy that epitomizes Mitsubishi Motors-ness. By winning this award, we hope that more customers will have the opportunity to see and experience it for themselves."The winners of the 2022 Australian Good Design Awards were selected in 11 design disciplines which include Architectural Design, Communication Design, Design Research, Design Strategy, Digital Design, Engineering Design, Fashion Impact, Next Gen (Student), Product Design, Service Design and Social Impact.