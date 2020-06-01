Mitsubishi Motors and Otonomo Partner to Deliver Connected Car Applications and Services to Benefit Drivers and Cities

Mitsubishi Motors and Otonomo Partner to Deliver Connected Car Applications and Services to Benefit Drivers and CitiesGlobeNewswireJanuary 06, 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the leading Automotive Data Services Platform, today announced that it has entered into commercial agreement with Mitsubishi Motors on an initiative to provide Mitsubishi Motors’ connected car customers with exciting new services while adhering to international data privacy regulations. According to the commercial agreement Mitsubishi Motors will integrate with the Otonomo platform so that its vehicles can seamlessly share data with third party services and application providers - such as smart electric vehicle charging, parking, safety, concierge services, preventative maintenance and mapping.

“Connected car services are a crucial way to enhance the driving experience for our customers, who demand high levels of safety and comfort as well as convenience in their vehicles today. We are excited to be working with Otonomo on this initiative that will drive the development and deployment of value-added services that meet today’s drivers’ needs and increase data utilization from our connected models,” said Shingaku Kochi, General Manager of Connected Information Business Department, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

Mitsubishi Motors will join Otonomo’s growing base of automotive OEMs who are already directly connecting vehicle data sources to the Otonomo platform. This joint initiative will leverage Mitsubishi Motors’ data assets to consistently enhance customer experience, with a growing ecosystem of over 100 partners. The joint initiative will be rolled out in the US and Europe throughout 2020 and beyond and will offer benefits to Mitsubishi Motors’ drivers.

By using the Otonomo Platform, the companies ensure compliance with international privacy regulations like GDPR. The Otonomo platform will also enable Mitsubishi Motors to make aggregate connected car data available for applications that benefit society by making smart cities smarter, improving roads safety and traffic flow, and reducing congestion and associated emissions. 

“Mitsubishi Motors and Otonomo have a common ambition to improve the connection between cars, society, and the environment, said Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder of Otonomo. “Our role in enabling Mitsubishi Motors to expand their service offerings will make life on the road safer, smarter and more convenient. This is an exciting opportunity for drivers around the world, and we look forward to a continued relationship. We are very proud of this partnership which will position Mitsubishi Motors as an industry leader, providing driver experiences powered by car data.”  

 

About Otonomo

The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform fuels an ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our neutral platform securely ingests more than 2 billion data points per day from over 18 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that delight drivers. Privacy by design is at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based fueling, parking, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, media measurement, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city services. With an R&D center in, Israel, and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan, Otonomo collaborated with twelve industries to transform their business with car data. More information is available at otonomo.io.

 

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV – the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 – a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

