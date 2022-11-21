Mitsubishi Motors Starts Sales of the All-New Outlander in China

TOKYO, Nov 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC), Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, has begun production of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, and started sales on November 19.

Outlander



The all-new Outlander is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model developed under the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do", which means authentic and majestic in Japanese. The Chinese specification model is newly equipped with a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo engine and a 48V mild hybrid system, with a maximum output of 120 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm. By adding the electric motor assist of the mild hybrid system to the torque characteristics of the turbo engine that starts up from low to mid-speed, the all-new Outlander offers smooth, manageable acceleration while improving fuel efficiency. In addition, the all-new Outlander boasts a robust and powerful styling with the evolved Dynamic Shield front face and 20-inch wheels1, and a refined high-quality interior. Further, safe and secure road performance is enhanced with a newly developed platform, an upgraded electronically-controlled 4WD and S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system.



The Outlander was released in 20012 as Mitsubishi Motors' first crossover SUV, and it has become one of the core models in the company's lineup, comprising approximately 20 percent of the global sales volume in recent years. The redesigned Outlander was released in North America in 2021 and subsequently in other markets including the Middle East, Oceania, Latin America and Africa, with more than 100,000 units sold as of end of October 2022.



1. Equipped on certain trim levels.

2. Sold as Airtrek in Japan



About GAC Mitsubishi Motors (GMMC)



Based in Changsha, Hunan, GMMC was formed as a joint venture company in 2012 between Guangzhou Automobile Group (50% ownership stake), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (30% ownership stake) and Mitsubishi Corporation (20% ownership stake). GMMC has 2,891 employees, and serves as a sales and distribution platform for GAC and Mitsubishi Motors-branded vehicles in China. The company has an annual production capacity over 270,000 units per year among the Mitsubishi ASX, Outlander, Eclipse Cross, and Airtrek. GMMC maintains 231 sales and service locations across China.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV --the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV --the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.



For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at



