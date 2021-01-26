MITSUBISHI MOTORS Unveils Testing Footage of the All-New OUTLANDER







TOKYO, Jan 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has released a video of the all-new OUTLANDER undergoing final tuning and testing. The all-new OUTLANDER will make its global debut on Tuesday, February 16 at 3pm PST/6pm EST (February 17 at 8am JST) and introduce the company's latest Super-All Wheel Control system. Coupled with the company's pioneering all-wheel drive technology, the flagship SUV provides driver confidence and security in all weather and road conditions.The all-new OUTLANDER was put through its paces, as the system's final calibrations were developed in severe weather and road conditions. Redesigned and reimagined in every way, the vehicle will be bigger and bolder than the previous generations.With a knowledge base proven over years of competitions in the deserts of Dakar and on the slippery dirt-covered and snow-packed roads of the world's rally circuits, the all-new OUTLANDER builds on a heritage forged by the PAJERO/MONTERO cross-country SUV. Engineers focused on building a crossover SUV that embodies the MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA and the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do", which means authentic and majestic. The all-new OUTLANDER is set to deliver the highest level of maneuverability and superb driving performance."We took everything we know about on- and off-road driving from the rally experiences to apply the latest Super-All Wheel Control technology in our newly developed platform," said Kentaro Honda, segment chief vehicle engineer (lead engineer) for the all-new OUTLANDER. "We also specifically developed a new drive mode selector to provide confident driving at all times and in all weather conditions. We hope that many customers will have great experiences with the enhanced driving performance of the all-new OUTLANDER."Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com