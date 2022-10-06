Mitsubishi Power Completes Mega 2,650 MW GTCC Power Plant in Thailand

Takashi Tozawa (Deputy Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters, Senior General Manager, GTCC Business Division/MHI) (2nd from left), Junta Sasaji (Managing Director/Mit-Power Capitals (Thailand) Limited) (3rd from left) and Natcharee Pongrattanadej (Deputy COO/Gulf Energy Development PCL) (3rd from right) together with representatives from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction PCL at the completion ceremony of the GTCC Power Plant in C