Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Re-provision of Gas Turbine Equipment at the Lamma Power Station

TOKYO, Jul 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric) for re-provision of gas turbine power generation equipment, specifically GT5, GT6, and GT7 at the Lamma Power Station. This project will realize more efficient re-provision through effective use of the existing facilities, the core components of which are Mitsubishi Power's M701DA gas turbines, contributing to Hong Kong's energy security as a backup power source. The re-provisions are scheduled for successive completion, with resumption of operations, from 2025 onwards.



The Lamma Power Station is located on Lamma Island, southwest of Hong Kong Island. The three gas turbine systems, GT5, GT6, and GT7, use Mitsubishi Power's M701D series gas turbines as their core components. Mitsubishi Power supplies the power generation systems. The generators are manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



HK Electric is one of the leading power companies in Hong Kong, and the sole electricity provider to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Mitsubishi Power has had business relations with HK Electric for many years, having delivered numerous core power generation system components for the Lamma Power Station, including gas turbines, steam turbines, and boilers. While the power station continues to put into operation high-output gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation systems, the need for re-provision of key existing facilities as a backup power source has become evident, leading to this contract.



Mitsubishi Power has supplied HK Electric with approximately 98% of its generating equipment on an output basis. This latest contract reflects the high regard held by HK Electric for the reliability of these systems, demonstrated by the high level of performance and results.



Going forward, by further focusing on a diverse range of thermal power generation equipment, including GTCC, as well as facilities powered by fuel derived from renewable energy, Mitsubishi Power will advance the energy transition strategy adopted by the corporate group with the aim of sustainability, in order to contribute to the stable supply of energy and conservation of the global environment.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit



