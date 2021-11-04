Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to Commence Development of Large-size Ammonia Carrier Fueled by Ammonia

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, has reached an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on joint development of large-size ammonia carrier fueled by ammonia.

Image of the Vessel's Operation

Ammonia is mainly used as a raw component of fertilizers, and is expected to be a high-quality, reliable and clean energy. The development aim to increase the volume of marine transportation of ammonia by large-size ammonia carrier which are fueled by ammonia. The three companies will jointly proceed with the development of basic design of large-size ammonia carrier where Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will take charge of the optimal design of cargo tank and deck tank used for ammonia fuel, organizing engine and related machinery systems including the fuel supply system, and development and design of cargo handling equipment, special equipment for ammonia transportation and safety equipment onboard.



In the years ahead, ammonia fuel is anticipated to increase in demand in the future as a next-generation clean energy that does not emit CO2 when burned, and as the global value chain of maritime industry shifts to decarbonization, it is highly expected as a long-term solutions for marine logistics. Ammonia is considered to be a promising choice for realizing carbon neutrality in Japan as well, and its demand is expected to increase especially in applications involving replacement of existing fuels in thermal power plants and as a hydrogen carrier.



The maritime industry now accounts for approximately 3% of the world's CO2 emissions, and it is said that the ratio is likely to increase relatively as the other industries make progress in decarbonizing. Going forward, according to MHI Group's strategy of advancement of the energy transition, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will strive to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry as well as to contribute to realizing a carbon neutral society and reduction of environmental load on a global scale as a marine system integrator, by utilizing its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long experience in the building of Multi Gas Carriers for transportation of LPG / ammonia.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit



