Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS) Deploys InvestCloud Wealth Platform to Target Fast-Growing High-Net-Worth Individuals

InvestCloud Wealth Platform supports MUMSS to accelerate its digital transformation and goal-based management features to boost team productivity and better serve investors

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestCloud, an award winning global FinTech firm serving some of the largest banks, wealth managers and asset managers in the world, today announced the deployment of its wealth management platform by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS). MUMSS is the wealth management, global markets and investment banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's largest bank and the world's fourth largest bank by total assets.

Financial advisors at Private Banking Group of MUMSS will use the InvestCloud Wealth Platform to expand its client base of Japanese high-net-worth individuals – a fast-growing sector in a country historically underserved by wealth management services. The InvestCloud platform will enable financial advisors to enhance digitalisation in their client relationship processes, focusing on the specific needs of the client and delivering more personalised services rather than spending time on manual processes.

The deal is also the result of substantial investment made by InvestCloud in its Japanese operations. In recent times, it has adapted its multi-jurisdiction platform to accommodate local requirements including Japanese language, calendar and regulations. InvestCloud has also expanded its Tokyo office, moving to larger premises and expanding its local team of IT and wealth management professionals whose skill sets match the needs of financial service providers in Japan.

Christine Ciriani, CEO of Private Banking, InvestCloud, says: "We are enormously proud and excited to be working with MUMSS. Japanese high-net-worth sector customers place tremendous value in their relationships with their service provider, and we have made significant investment in our technology and workforce in Japan so that local wealth managers can meet and exceed these expectations."

Haruka Homma, Country Manager Japan, InvestCloud says: "The Japanese high-net-worth sector is undergoing a long-awaited transition. A large number of high-net-worth customers have been waiting for advisors who are able to provide more customer-centric advice such as goal-based wealth planning. In that sense, this project can be said to be an important milestone for a major transformation of not only the MUMSS business, but also the wealth management business in Japan. We look forward to supporting MUMSS as it evolves its business to serve this diversifying market of investors."



About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

Related Links :

http://www.investcloud.com/