The CDC's updated dog import regulations, effective August 1, 2024, aim to enhance public health and safety. Mittelwest German Shepherds, a leading U.S.-based breeder, ensures continuous access to high-quality German Shepherds, unaffected by these new regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced significant updates to dog import regulations, effective August 1, 2024. These changes impact those bringing dogs into the United States. Mittelwest German Shepherds, however, continues to provide top-quality, German-bred German Shepherds to families and individuals nationwide, unaffected by these updates.

These updates are designed to prevent the spread of rabies and other infectious diseases from imported dogs, ensuring the health and safety of U.S. communities.

The new regulations include key changes: dogs must be healthy, at least six months old, and implanted with an ISO-compatible microchip before rabies vaccination. Additionally, they must be accompanied by a completed CDC Dog Import Form.

These updates address concerns about rabies and other infectious diseases linked to imported dogs. Ultimately, these steps aim to reduce the risk of disease transmission and ensure that imported pets are safe for their new homes. Further, the new rules address fraudulent documentation and unsafe housing conditions if the dogs do not meet entry requirements.

The updates on CDC dog importation regulations mean additional steps from high-risk countries. Imported dogs from these countries must be protected from rabies to prevent re-introduction into the U.S. World-renowned Mittelwest German Shepherds breed locally, providing those wanting fur babies with high-quality puppies without difficulty.

Based in Wonder Lake, Illinois, Mittelwest breeds and trains well-rounded and capable German Shepherds to meet diverse needs. They provide dogs for personal security, Schutzhund, search and rescue, guard duties, eye assistance, professional training, stud services, and pets. Their commitment makes them a notable choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile canine companion.

One significant advantage of Mittelwest German Shepherds is that they breed the dogs in the U.S. It allows them to continue providing their services without being affected by the new regulations. As a result, they can offer healthy puppies without delays or complications of import restrictions.

The CDC's updated regulations underscore the importance of public health and animal welfare. Mittelwest German Shepherds remains committed to offering top-quality dogs while adhering to the highest standards, making them a reliable choice for future pet owners.

About Mittelwest German Shepherds

Mittelwest German Shepherds is a premier breeder of versatile German Shepherds. Founded to breed the highest-quality dogs, they consistently prioritize health, temperament, and conformation. Furthermore, they are committed to following regulations and providing well-bred dogs to take home.

For more information and to find a healthy German Shepherd, visit them at 8310 Howe Rd., Wonder Lake, IL, 60097, or call (815) 240-0711.

