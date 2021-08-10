MiX Telematics technology shortlisted for Brake 2021 Fleet Safety Awards Australasia

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that Brake, a road safety charity working with communities and organisations to prevent road deaths and injuries, has confirmed the shortlisted entries for their 2021 Fleet Safety Awards. These awards recognise organisations for their contribution to improving the safety of at-work drivers.

Stabilised Pavements of Australia (S.P.A.), a pavement construction, rehabilitation and maintenance solutions company, have been shortlisted in both the Fleet Safety Product and Company Driver Safety categories of the 2021 Fleet Safety Awards.

Stabilised Pavements approached Airco Auto Instruments, a MiX Telematics Channel Partner based in New South Wales, with the aim of implementing a telematics solution that would help monitor their driver hours to ensure compliance with chain of responsibility regulations around fatigue monitoring. They also wanted to put appropriate measures in place to improve overall fleet safety.

With the expertise of Airco Auto Instruments, they identified that MiX Telematics' solution would most accurately meet the needs of their 180 vehicle fleet. Since starting to use the solution, Stabilised Pavements have seen significant safety improvements across their fleet. By monitoring risky driver behaviour, like harsh braking events and over speeding, they can now quickly and easily determine the distance travelled between each driving event's occurrence.

The Brake Fleet Safety Awards 2021 winners will be announced on September 23, 2021.

About Stabilised Pavements of Australia

S.P.A. offers clients a wide range of services within the construction sector which includes capabilities within state road authorities, local government, civil construction and development, rail, mining and the private industry. Since their formation, they have taken the approach of not merely being a plant contractor but also putting themselves ahead of the competition by being a technical provider. S.P.A. has developed a team of experienced engineers and technical staff to assist clients in solving engineering problems in order to obtain sustainable and cost-effective solutions for pavement construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

About Airco Auto Instruments

Airco Auto Instruments is a premium MiX Telematics Channel Partner and the NSW distributor of Continental VDO products. Their clients include Australia's leading Bus & Coach and Transport companies. Airco was established in 1963 and specialises in providing clients with tailored solutions to meet their telematics and instrumentation needs. Their mission is to provide premium customer service and maintain their reputation as industry experts.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information

Saphia Verdiglione

Marketing and PR Manager: Middle East and Australia

e. saphia.verdiglione@mixtelematics.com

+61 427 700426