Miyazaki Prefecture Plans and Produces Promotional Videos Showcasing the Prefecture's Charms Using Virtual Reality, Miyazaki VR Experience

Take in the Beautiful Sights and Scenes of Miyazaki Prefecture Online

MIYAZAKI, Japan, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to promote tourism and improve recognition, the Miyazaki Prefectural Government (specifically, the Tourism Promotion Division; part of the Tourism, Economy and International Exchange Bureau in the Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Labor Department) will release a series of "Miyazaki VR Experience" videos, produced using 360-degree VR technology to showcase some of the great aspects of Miyazaki.



These videos will be available to watch for free on a website set up by the Miyazaki Prefectural Government, and the YouTube channel of the Miyazaki Prefectural Tourism Association.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, it is currently difficult to travel in Japan or overseas. As a result, online events that people can participate in while avoiding cramped spaces, crowded places, and close conversation have been gaining popularity. One example of such events is video sharing, which many local governments and companies are utilizing as an effective method of promotion, as people can casually enjoy videos on their smartphone or computer.

The Miyazaki VR Experience videos capture the charms of Miyazaki prefecture through beautiful footage. 360-degree cameras and ultra-high-resolution filming equipment were used to plan and produce realistic VR video content with a sense of immersion and narrative that makes the viewers feel as if they were traveling or experiencing the events themselves. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful, majestic prefecture of Miyazaki, characters from Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR, and Japan explore activities, cuisine and experiences at scenic locations. The series comprises of 9 videos across 3 themes, with an overarching story to inspire viewers to watch them in a row.

List of Videos

Activities

- Driving in Miyazaki

- Surfing in Miyazaki

- Diving in Miyazaki

- Cycling in Miyazaki

Miyazaki Gourmet

- Miyazaki Gourmet

- Nightlife in Miyazaki



- Miyazaki Gourmet - Nightlife in Miyazaki Sightseeing

- The Ebino Plateau in Winter

- The Wonder of Nature , Takachiho

- Wide Open Space , Cape Toi

