Mlytics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Multi-CDN, Digital Experience Platform

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mlytics , a leading Multi CDN and experience delivery solution provider successfully obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification for its information security management system (ISMS) covering Mlytics software and services delivered to worldwide customers.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard developed and granted by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It lays out requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, analyzing, maintaining, and optimizing a documented ISMS within the context of the organization's general business risks. To obtain this certification, an organization must complete a strict auditing protocol and demonstrate its systematic and consistent approach to managing sensitive customer and company information.

Resilience-focused organizations like Mlytics actively upgrade compliance protocols to mitigate the rapidly expanding threat landscape. "As a digital experience solution provider for global organizations in regulated and high-risk industries, Mlytics strives to deliver the highest level of information protection and security," said Ryan Chin, CEO, Mlytics. "This certification is tangible proof of our compliance with best-in-class, global standards for security controls and protocol."

The certification was performed by BSI, one of the most respected and reputable management systems certification bodies in the world, accredited by ANAB and UKAS, among other local and international bodies. The scope of the certification covered the provision of security operation services, including operation, management of network infrastructure and server room, within the Mlytics Security Operation Center Department.

"Mlytics uses a rigorous internal control policy and system to address the standards for a highly-secure ISMS," said Gary Chen, VP of Security Operations, Mlytics. "We explained how we implement standards within our organization, measure the implementation internally, and then invited BSI to verify our work. Working with BSI to audit our information security processes was a validating and gratifying experience for the Mlytics global team."

About Mlytics

Mlytics is a technology platform that helps businesses achieve better website & web app reliability, performance, and security. It is the only Multi-CDN platform to offer a true marketplace experience. Mlytics simplifies the CDN subscription and activation process and uses RUM and synthetic monitoring to collect CDN and network data to help businesses route traffic intelligently across all available CDNs. Founded in 2017, Mlytics aims to build a faster, more reliable and safer internet world – while providing the ultimate in transparency, flexibility and customer control. Learn more: mlytics.com

